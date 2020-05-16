The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from May 7-13:
Marriage licenses
• Chad Ashley Kibler, 37, of Luray, and Marie Natasha Williams, 39, of Luray.
Real estate over $200,000
• Michael S. Alexander, Steven Alexander and Ronald Alexander to Oscar A. Hernandez Estrada, 524 Fox Drive, $268,000.
• RAO & Shields LLC to Kids Matter LLC, 2400 Roosevelt Blvd., $850,000.
• Boyers Road LLC to Mustapha Abdul-Rahman, Linden Westside Condominium, 172 Linden Drive, Suite 103, $377,500.
• Lamp Real Estate LLC to Caleb A. Pearson, 1012 S. Cameron St., $225,000.
• Joseph P. Yokiel II and Christin J. Yokiel to Timothy Barth and Judy Barth, Harvest Ridge, 2302 Stoneridge Road, $429,900.
• Blue and Gray Enterprises LLC to Accurate Real Estate and Investment Co. LLC, 2640 Valley Ave., $2,375,000.
• Next Level Property Management LLC to Misael Palma Jimenez and Jose Daniel Garcia Cruz, Whittier Acres, 301 Marion St., $345,000.
• Charles E. McWilliams Jr. to Elizabeth Owens, Williamsburg Heights, 664 Seldon Drive, $428,500.
• Ronald W. Callis Sr. and Connie V. Callis to Dorothy Denise Winslow, Westridge, 601 Bittersweet Court, $406,500.
Building permits over $50,000
• Darien LLC, 419 W. Cecil St., interior remodeling, $90,000.
• University Group, 100 N. Loudoun St., second floor interior remodeling, $51,592.
• Handley Board of Trustees, 536 Jefferson St., electric, $2,200,000.
• Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, 516 Fremont St., single-family dwelling, $115,000.
