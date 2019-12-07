The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4:
Marriage licenses
• Donald Roy Cochram, 69, of North Dinwiddie, and Deborah Susan Hollingsworth, 66, of North Dinwiddie.
• Sergio Ivan Vazquez-Arellano, 26, of Winchester, and Bibianna Ivan Herrera-Paniagua, 24, of Winchester.
• Kelly Cathleen Stiles, 32, of Shenandoah, and Catherine Elizabeth Battreal, 31, of Shenandoah.
Real estate over $200,000
• Joseph Schmitt and Andrea Neumaier Schmitt to Brandon W. Pifer and Katie Keyser Pifer, 448 W. Leicester St., $450,000.
• Equity Trustees LLC, substitute trustee, and Dustin Anthony Pauline and Kim Nguyen to Coeur De Lion LLC and Surrey House LLC, 626 Hillman Drive, $210,967.
• Donal L. Smith to Richard Joseph Hess and Beth Sankstone Hess, 1031-1035 Woodland Ave., $210,000.
• Pamela Weaver Orndorff, executor and devisee of the estate of John W. Weaver Jr., to Vicki J. Baron, Stonecrest Village, 414 Stone Meadow Court, $205,000.
• Lawrence A. Selzer and Rosslyn S. Selzer to Adrian T. Moore, 211 Wood Ave., $216,600.
• Thomas A. Ryan to Selena Duggar, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1841 Rosser Lane, $264,500.
• John B. Schroth and Joseph Mohr Construction Inc. to Darlene Ann Kent and Richard Lloyd Kent, 141 Omps Drive, $557,500.
• Garrett Enterprises Ltd. to Creswell Holdings LLC, Jubal Early Plaza II, 1841 W. Plaza Drive, $630,000.
• Janet E. Davidson, executor of the estate of Peggy Russell Davidson, and individually, and Karen D. Spurrier, Donna L. Davidson and Gary D. Davidson, devisees of the estate of Peggy Russell Davidson, to Mark Lore and Sandra Lore, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1823 Melvor Lane, $254,000.
November building permits over $50,000
• Lowe's Home Center Inc., 2200 S. Pleasant Valley Road, repair sprinkler system, $110,000.
• City of Winchester, 231 E. Piccadilly St., new heat pump, AC and furnace, $150,000.
• Cary Craig, 152 Linden Drive, elevator, $69,899.
• 2983 S. Pleasant Valley Road LLC, 2983 S. Pleasant Valley Road, re-roof, $165,087.
• Shenandoah University, 1460 University Drive, construction trailer for Phase 2, $4,500,000; Aspirational Village, Building 4, Phase 4, $2,500,000.
• Winchester Little Theatre Inc., 315-321 W. Boscawen St., interior renovation, $66,186.
• O'Sullivan Films Inc., 2004 Valley Ave., addition to alarm/suppression system, $135,550.
