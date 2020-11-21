The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Nov. 12-18:
Marriage licenses
• Matthew Slade Martin, 37, of Winchester, and Danielle Anita Bell, 36, of Winchester.
• Jordan Mark Miles, 27, of Winchester, and Trinidy Faith Chapman, 21, of Winchester.
• Ryan Scott Palmer, 21, of Winchester, and Emily Christine Brown, 20, of Winchester.
• Joe Junior Crum, 39, of Chesapeake, and Jennifer Paige Hanshaw, 42, of Chesapeake.
• Dmitry Charit, 37, of Herndon, and Maridelle Bondoc Millendez, 39, of Arlington.
Divorces
• Tangela Burch and Dominic Burch.
• Christopher B. Bursey and Elece M. Bursey.
• Monica E. Cassimere and Joseph A. Cassimere.
• Terry Lee Holle Jr. and Denise Marie Holle.
• Michelle Aliaga Landaverde and Gerson Ulises Pena Landaverde.
• Jennifer Le Ann Hoak and Cruz Antonio Realegeno Alvarado.
• Maria Esmeralda Orellana and Jose Hernan Orellana.
• Kathy Marie Young-Porter and Robert Porter.
• Larry Robinson and Ruth Ann Robinson.
• Willian Miguel Rodriguez and Visumitra Vichayanggoon.
• Pamela Sutler and Dale Sutler.
• Nancy Davison Walters and Gary Richard Walters.
Real estate over $200,000
• William Dudley Oakes and James Thomas Mitts to Christopher P. Gerhard and Nicole R. Gerhard, 209 Fairmont Ave., $1,000,000.
• Mark Sanei and Brian Nguyen to Justin J. Bogaty and Catherine D. Bogaty, Handley Heights, 501 Jefferson St., $410,000.
• Jason W. Robertson and Leila T. Robertson to Julia L. Robak and Brian A. Robak, Williamsburg Heights, 1713 Handley Ave., $425,000.
• Eric L. Frank and Kathleen E. Frank to Stephen S. Brown and Michelle L. Brown, Williamsburg Heights, 554 Bellview Ave., $335,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.