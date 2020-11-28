The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Nov. 19-25:
Marriage licenses
• Cody Allen Hillyard, 28, of Winchester, and Christina Louise Cressell, 27, of Winchester.
• Andrew Hwan Ok, 44, of Alexandria, and Elisa Giyeon Rim, 45, of Alexandria.
Sean Patrick Blais, 26, of Norfolk, and Ashley Lillian Kethcart, 27, of Norfolk.
Real estate over $200,000
• Snarr Properties of Winchester LLC to Alexandra D. Keegan and David C. Keegan, 600 S. Washington St., $375,000.
• Cedric T. Wilson to Alfredo Baires, Yenis D. Guerrero Baires and Maria C. Moreno, Stonecrest, 2616 Stonegate Drive, $290,000.
• Steven Patterson to Cynthia Lynn Anderson and Brigit G. Kirwan, Park Place, 710 Beehive Way, $500,000.
