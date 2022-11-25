The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Nov. 16 to 23:
Real estate over $200,000
• Ashley Ryan to Sandra Elizabeth Vega Ortiz and Jose Balmore Martinez-Hildalgo, 1012 Woodland Ave., $279,000.
• Margaret Bridget Wilson to BMRS Properties LLC, Orchard Hill, 2047 Stoneleigh Drive, $330,000.
• Kris Lee Sumner to BMRS Properties LLC, Orchard Hill, 2067 Stoneleigh Drive, $325,000.
• Laura Lynn Ebhardt and Michael A. Ebhardt to Ryan L. Nuzzo and Rachael E. Nuzzo, Meadow Branch, 1828 Handley Ave., $897,000.
• JMMB Properties LLC to Aspen’s Properties LLC, 609 S. Cameron St., $480,000.
• David C. Booth to Margaret F. Knellinger, Whittier Acres, 525 Lanny Drive, $365,000.
• Steven D. Buehler, executor of the estate of Mary S. Buehler, to Bonnie J. Wann, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1861 Rosser Lane, $360,000.
• Robert B. Hall Jr., trustee of the CHD Trust, to Bryant N. Tomdio, Echo Hills, 1211 and 1213 Valley Ave., $436,000.
• Grace Lewis to Cory Allen Luttrell, Wea Villa, 428 Royal St., $240,000.
• Kindred Pointe Group VI LLC to Uttam Karki and Prem Raj Prasain, Park Heights, 649 Hillman Drive, $440,000.
Building permits over $50,000
• Winchester MOB Inv. LLC, 525 Amherst St., install heat pumps, $105,000.
• Meadow Branch Apartments, 520 Meadow Branch Ave., new HVAC system, $150,000.
• Westminster Canterbury, 654 Fox Drive, electric for Villa 8, $1,033,8935; electric for Villa 7, $856,887; electric for Villa 9, $1,065,580; electric for Villa 10, $960,862.
• Long Term Care Properties LLC, Hampton Manor, 940 Cedar Creek Grade, new nursing assisted living facility, $14,777,000.
• Frederick County School Board, 1313 Amherst St., elevator modernization, $78,899.
• Winchester Medical Center, 1840 Amherst St., bronchoscopy suite, $600,000; anesthesia office and OR storage, $355,000; 220 Campus Blvd., remodel executive suite, $80,000.
• Southern States/Winchester Co-op, 447 Amherst St., reroofing, $116,000.
• Handley Crossing, 1001 S. Loudoun St., two storage containers, $300,000.
• Kenneth Coffelt Jr., 2647 Stoneridge Road, in-ground pool, $83,500.
