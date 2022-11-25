The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Nov. 16 to 23:

Real estate over $200,000

• Ashley Ryan to Sandra Elizabeth Vega Ortiz and Jose Balmore Martinez-Hildalgo, 1012 Woodland Ave., $279,000.

• Margaret Bridget Wilson to BMRS Properties LLC, Orchard Hill, 2047 Stoneleigh Drive, $330,000.

• Kris Lee Sumner to BMRS Properties LLC, Orchard Hill, 2067 Stoneleigh Drive, $325,000.

• Laura Lynn Ebhardt and Michael A. Ebhardt to Ryan L. Nuzzo and Rachael E. Nuzzo, Meadow Branch, 1828 Handley Ave., $897,000.

• JMMB Properties LLC to Aspen’s Properties LLC, 609 S. Cameron St., $480,000.

• David C. Booth to Margaret F. Knellinger, Whittier Acres, 525 Lanny Drive, $365,000.

• Steven D. Buehler, executor of the estate of Mary S. Buehler, to Bonnie J. Wann, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1861 Rosser Lane, $360,000.

• Robert B. Hall Jr., trustee of the CHD Trust, to Bryant N. Tomdio, Echo Hills, 1211 and 1213 Valley Ave., $436,000.

• Grace Lewis to Cory Allen Luttrell, Wea Villa, 428 Royal St., $240,000.

• Kindred Pointe Group VI LLC to Uttam Karki and Prem Raj Prasain, Park Heights, 649 Hillman Drive, $440,000.

Building permits over $50,000

• Winchester MOB Inv. LLC, 525 Amherst St., install heat pumps, $105,000.

• Meadow Branch Apartments, 520 Meadow Branch Ave., new HVAC system, $150,000.

• Westminster Canterbury, 654 Fox Drive, electric for Villa 8, $1,033,8935; electric for Villa 7, $856,887; electric for Villa 9, $1,065,580; electric for Villa 10, $960,862.

• Long Term Care Properties LLC, Hampton Manor, 940 Cedar Creek Grade, new nursing assisted living facility, $14,777,000.

• Frederick County School Board, 1313 Amherst St., elevator modernization, $78,899.

• Winchester Medical Center, 1840 Amherst St., bronchoscopy suite, $600,000; anesthesia office and OR storage, $355,000; 220 Campus Blvd., remodel executive suite, $80,000.

• Southern States/Winchester Co-op, 447 Amherst St., reroofing, $116,000.

• Handley Crossing, 1001 S. Loudoun St., two storage containers, $300,000.

• Kenneth Coffelt Jr., 2647 Stoneridge Road, in-ground pool, $83,500.

