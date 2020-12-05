The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Nov. 27-Dec. 2:
Real estate over $200,000
• Judd L. Lofton to Leonardo Plaza-Ponte and Julia Plaza-Pointe, Loudoun Manor, 109 Morningside Drive, $284,900.
• T.J.S. Properties LLC to Cesnik Property Group LLC, 212 E. Cork St., $485,000.
• Lester V. Whitacre, individually, and Edward J. Farrell and Lester V. Whitacre, co-trustees of the Roxie Ann Whitacre Trust, to T.S. Consolidated LLC, 1527 S. Loudoun St., $280,000.
• S.J.N. Rentals LLC to Valli Ramanathan and Padmanabhan Seshaiyer, 1315 S. Loudoun St., $212,500.
• Andrew G. Reiber to Steven Ryan Wallace and Casey Erin Wallace, Rolling Hills Estates, 2708 Cassidy Court, $480,000.
• Geraldine Wojno Kiefer to Kale Vorndran, 507 S. Kent St., $227,000.
• Gregory W. Fauver, surviving remainderman of Marie P. Fauver, to Jennifer Wolgamott, 716 Frederick Ave., $260,000.
