The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Nov. 5-11:
Marriage licenses
• Patrick Lavell Dale Jr., 23, of Chesapeake, and Carrisa Leeayn Elam, 23, of Willingboro, New Jersey.
• Cody Rex Leftwich, 25, of Christiansburg, and Nicole Dagnalan Durian, 23, of Sorsogon City, Philippines.
• Micah Dean King, 28, of Winchester, and Elizabeth Hope McDill, 33, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
• Tyler L. Thompson and John K. Nagley to David S. King, 108 W. Cork St., $408,000.
• William E. Baitinger and Laurie K. Baitinger to Marco Antonio Torres Perez and Maria Guadalupe Onate Perez, Orchard Hill, 2067 Honeysuckle Lane, $258,500.
• Kylexis Properties LLC to WAC Properties LLC, 117 W. Cork St., $300,000.
• Mary L. Thompson to Terrence P. Bohan and Holly C. Bohan, 248 Miller St., $269,900.
• Oakcrest Builders Inc. to Carroll Correll Jr., Townes at Brooks Manor, 1312 S. Kent St., $232,900.
• Adelaide A. Turnbull and Charles Christopher Turnbull to Jeffrey M. Webber, Orchard Hill, 921 Orchard Hill Drive, $231,000.
• Mark B. Cuppernull and Barbara J. Andersen to Charles E. Fetty and Terin M. Fetty, 95 Lee St., $599,000.
• Matthew J. Fauver and Katie L. Beauchamp to Collin Peter Ellias, Shawnee Heights, 361 Shawnee Ave., $243,000.
• Sandra R. Campbell and Raymond F. Campbell to Keith R. Collins and Matthew H. Enders, 8 W. Monmouth St., $219,000.
• Sandra Lacy to Steven Naul Madrid Sevilla and Cinthia Patricio Gomez, Cedarmeade, 307 Russellcroft Road, $210,000.
Building permits over $50,000
• O’Sullivan Films Inc., 111 W. Jubal Early Drive, electrical, $102,000.
• Winchester Medical Center Inc., 1840 Amherst St., electrical, $60,660; 400 Campus Blvd., electrical, $187,340; 300 Campus Blvd., electrical, $440,249; 231 E. Piccadilly St., remodeling, $72,000; 401 Campus Blvd., remodeling, $1,740,119.
• City of Winchester, 1001 E. Cork St., general permit, $110,000; 301-303 E. Cork St., electrical, $974,300.
• Peter Anthony, 104 Morgan St., single-family dwelling, $240,000.
• Handley Board of Trustees, 100 W. Piccadilly St., replace roof, $283,670.
• Winchester City School Board, 598 N. Kent St., general permit, $80,000.
• RCI Properties LLC, 206 Wyck St., fire sprinkler system, $80,000.
• Habitat for Humanity Winchester-Frederick, 216 Baker St., single-family dwelling, $110,000.
