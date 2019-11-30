The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Nov. 21-28:
Marriage licenses
• Jordon Grey Rose, 30, of Stafford, and Kathryn Elizabeth Wagner, 26, of Stafford.
• Gary Sanford Davis, 60, of Zion Crossroads, and Thi Ngoc Campbell, 40, of Zion Crossroads.
• Ryan Alexander Duvall, 20, of Stephens City, and Rachel Rae Ireland, 20, of Stephens City.
• Larry Edward Banks Jr., 51, of Winchester, and Stacy Lynn Ashley, 34, of Winchester.
• Timothy Allen Schafstall, 67, of Maysel, W.Va., and Kathleen Lynn Tawney, 65, of Charleston, W.Va.
• Charles Frederick Jordan, 60, of Bridgeville, Del., and Anna Marie Mannaa, 55, of Townsend, Del.
• Timothy Travis Baldacci, 31, of Alexandria, and Amanda Louise Baldacci, 31, of Alexandria.
• Robert Leandro Henson, 33, of Front Royal, and Katherine Esther Abrego, 28, of Front Royal.
• Gurarpan Singh, 24, of Edmonton, Canada, and Karamjit Kaur, 24, of Centreville.
Real estate over $200,000
• Susan J. Lewis to Calvin R. Conrad and Gwen L. Conrad, Wea-Villa, 320 Longview Ave., $260,000.
• Amanda R. Jenkins to Ruben Mata and Esperanza Galeas, 2929 First St., $207,000.
• Burtonberries LLC to Tobeva Capital LLC, Meadowbranch II Office Condominium, 440 W. Jubal Early Drive, Unit 300, $384,300.
• Mary Longerbeam to Bryan Poltilove, 717 S. Braddock St., $342,500.
• PGAM LLC to Shiv Shambhu LLC, 2930 Valley Ave., $825,000.
• Edward Peter Wynne to Michael Hugh Williamson, trustee of the Vickie Lynn Williamson Trust, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1810 Tilghman Lane, $247,500.
• Andrew K. Brown and Zoe B. Brown to James O. Macomber and Iris A. Macomber, 405 Fairmont Ave., $472,000.
• Samuel J. Burgess and Teresa L. Burgess to Norma E. Paniagua Guidos and Gabriela E. Machado, Orchard Terrace, 655 Smithfield Ave., $234,900.
• Heart Havens Inc. to Shenandoah Valley Community Residences Inc., Battle Park Estates, 3050 Saratoga Drive, $350,000.
• David M. Albecker and Ceci A. Albecker to Cedric T. Wilson, Stonecrest, 261 Stonegate Drive, $252,500.
• Samuel Lynn Greene to Lara Rogers, Orchard Hill, 2062 Cidermill Lane, $239,000.
• Lucille A. O’Grady to Benjamin Lee Lizer and Lenka Marie Lizer, 17 Peyton St., $280,300.
