The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Nov. 6-13:
Marriage licenses
• Tad Britton Lyons, 29, of Kettering, Ohio, and Christina Michelle Rincon, 32, of Fredericksburg.
• Ciscero Plummer Jr., 56, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and Lorai Michelle Brackett, 53, of Scotch Plains, N.J.
• Mark Patrick Pope, 64, of Henrico, and Maura Laureana Johnson, 60, of Woodbridge.
• Alexander Joshua Cantu, 28, of Hagerstown, Md., and Robyn Casey Berens Oney, 28, of Hagerstown.
• Robert Victor Mowery, 58, of Paxinos, Penn., and Tracey Alison Maschuck, 54, of Paxinos.
• Dennison Maxwell Alejo, 27, of Oxon Hill, Md., and Jayvelyn Quiamco Cristoria, 25, of Oxon Hill.
• Graham Keith Wilkerson, 47, of Salemburg, N.C., and Casey Melody Tyndall, 31, of Salemburg.
• Adam Lynn Burner, 36, of Woodstock, and Summer Rose Snapp, 27, of Woodstock.
• Stuart Marc Baron, 60, of Reistertown, Md., and Raquel Consuelo Lewis, 59, of Fairfax.
• Michael Francis Sutton, 24, of Altoona, Penn., and Tiffany Lynn Robinson, 26, of Altoona.
• Ahmed Aswad Andrews, 45, of Centreville, and Jennifer Ann Gant, 45, of Centreville.
• Samuel Leon Wilson II, 33, of Midlothian, and Trinity Blaze Alejandre, 22, of Midlothian.
• Jerry Leon Williams, 31, of Strasburg, and Erin Marie Harris, 38, of Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Real estate over $200K
• Richard L. Kent and Darlene Ann Kent to Adam Zambanini and Erica Zambanini, Meadow Branch, 1023 Heth Place, $735,000.
• Nellie G. Herberger to Michael L. Ricketts, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1806 Tilghman Lane, $214,000.
