The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Nov. 13–20:
Marriage licenses
• Larry Lee Davis, 46, of Winchester, and Leslie Lynn Balezos, 34, of Winchester.
• Aron Robert Toussaint, 25, of Capitol Heights, Md., and Mercedes Nicole Henry, 25, of Fredericksburg.
• Jermaine Pernell Brooks, 44, of Louisa, and Lakeisha Darlene Hayman, 33, of Louisa.
• Robert John Evans, 58, of Baltimore, and Victoria Ann Clarkson, 60, of Middle River, Md.
• Courtney Jean Williamson, 29, of Richmond, and Paige Crawford Carnohan, 27, of Richmond.
• Seth Wesley Snyder, 26, of Coraopolis, Penn., and Brittany Nicole Widsheimer, 23, of Coraopolis.
• Robert Lee Jones III, 61, of Pittsburgh, and Carolyn Ann Hewitt-Griffith, 59, of Pittsburgh.
• Travis Blake Wyman, 27, of Bentonville, and Amanda Nicole Fowler, 25, of Bentonville.
• Doreen Ann Willis, 48, of Paw Paw, W.Va., and Tabitha Denise Kerns, 44, of Paw Paw.
• Noah Kent Daigle, 21, of Tappahannock, and Callie Janelle Patton, 30, of Fredericksburg.
• Flloyd Montgomery Martin, 43, of Cumberland, Md., and Sachoney Anetta Thompson, 40, of Cumberland.
• Aleksandr Kozma, 34, of Warminster, Penn., and Nelli Chernovskiy, 30, of Warminster.
Real estate over $200,000• Lizabeth T. England to Shannon Weekley Morgan and Mark Lewis Morgan, 434 N. Braddock St., $367,500.
• David L. Hensley and Robyn N. Hensley to Jonathan R. Leake and Vickie E. Leake, Meadow Branch South, 1965 Melvor Lane, $393,000.
• Kay F. Ross to Ari N. Sommer, 115 N. Washington St., $329,000.
• Richard J. Hart Jr. and Jennifer L. Hart to David L. Hensley and Robyn N. Hensley, Morlyn Hills, 1516 Stone House Court, $539,900.
• Jean S. Shultz to Chester J. Hetkowski and Frances C. Hetkowski, Willow Lawn Cottages, 1822 Kershaw Lane, $254,000.
• Seaona Bradley to Kirsten Trump, 102 N. Euclid Ave., $220,000.
• Timothy Guy Dickson and Crystal Meera Dickson to Joseph P. Gorman and Carla C. Gorman, Meadow Branch, 901 Armistead St., $735,000.
• John W. Truban, trustee of the Donna T. Miller Trust, to Victoria L. Henzel, Meadow Branch South, 1900 Clayton Ridge Drive, $470,000.
• Dianna M. Walter and Norman Richard Land, co-executors of the estate of Barbara Bachrach Taylor, and Hable Theatres to Palace Condos LLC, 45-47 and 49 S. Loudoun St., $395,000.
• Duncan Bros. Tire Co. to Malloy Properties III LLC, Cedarmeade, 2720 Valley Ave., $570,000.
