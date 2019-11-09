The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6:
Marriage licenses
• James George Fuzy, 47, of Harrington, Del., and Betty Jo Carey, 54, of Dover, Del.
• Christopher Paul Crandall, 46, of Leesburg, and Christy Ann Kaufmann, 48, of Leesburg.
• Lance Wilhelm Orndorff, 57, of Denver, N.C., and Edna Kay Walker, 62, of Winchester.
• Terry Lee Bowie, 62, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Lee Ann Lowery, 55, of Martinsburg.
• Cody Daniel Sullivan, 32, of Spring, Texas, and Sable Alexis Lisa Hicks, 31, of New Oxford, Penn.
• Kwan Hu Chun, 39, of Haymarket, and Min Jung Song, 38, of Haymarket.
• Jelsen Lee Innocent, 36, of Hovik, Norway, and Ayesha Tene Jordan, 42, of New York, N.Y.
Divorces
• Jennifer Lynn Baker and Robert Eugene Baker Sr.
• Alson H. Smith III and Valeriya Borisova-Smith.
• William B. Daugherty and Tonya N. Daugherty.
• Rachael Dowdy and Christopher James Dowdy.
• Rachel Melissa Spitzer and Douglas Lee Funcke.
• Debra L. Johnson and Richard F. Oram.
• Amber M. Moreland and Larry W. Moreland.
• Roger Courtney Williams and Blythe Brennan Williams.
Real estate over $200,000
• J&D of Winchester LLC to BAMF LLC, Meadow Branch Office Condominium, 420 W. Jubal Early Drive, Unit 105, $255,500.
• Jeremy Berkebile and Shannon Berkebile to Michael Dinatale and Ashleigh Voorhes, Rolling Hills Estates, 2703 Cassidy Court, $515,000.
• Joseph B. Alizzi to Joseph Yokiel II and Christin Yokiel, Harvest Ridge, 2302 Stoneridge Road, $405,700.
• Betty L. Hanna-Hess to Alice Roberta Shank, Stonecrest Village, 401 Stone Meadow Court, $239,000.
• Michael L. Ricketts to Papermill Court LLC, 2216-2224 and 2228 Papermill Road, $2,400,000.
• Dianna M. Walter and Norman Richard Land, co-executors of the estate of Barbara Bachrach Taylor, to Millwood Gateway LLC, 1324-1325, 1328-1329, 1332-1333, 1337, 1400, 1404-1405 and 1408 Opequon Ave., $1,309,000.
• Thomas Harrison Carpenter and Sarah Louise Carpenter, devisees of the estate of Louise Virginia Shafer, and Sara Ann Dillard to Aaron Mamula, 25 W. Boscawen St., $390,000.
• Mechelle V. Swiger to Nancy Albrittain, Park Place, 650 Beehive Way, $335,000.
• Robert E. Bootie Jr. and Kandyce D. Bootie to Jonathan Alan Baggette, Melissa Baggette and William Jack Ferguson, 1619 Roberts St., $345,000.
• Double R Investors LLC to David Wesner and Renee Wesner and Amber R. Wesner, Linden Drive subdivision, 328 Linden Drive, $599,000.
