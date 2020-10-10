The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Oct. 1 to 7:
Marriage licenses
• Chase Allen Sheetz, 29, of Winchester, and Casey Leigh Menefee, 28, of Winchester.
• Chandler Scott Williams, 21, of Winchester, and Lacey Kay Wrye, 21, of Winchester.
• Richard J. Williams, 37, of Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania, and Laurel Bell Small, 34, of Suffolk.
• Juan Diego Guillermo Mendizabal Carpio, 28, of Winchester, and Katerin Melissa Delcid, 24, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
• Ateethi Services LLC to Shalin Soham LLC, 2645 Valley Ave., $850,000.
• Oakcrest Builders Inc. to Douglas K. Anderson, 205 E. Southwerk St., $229,900.
• Jacob S. Ritter to Jason Charles Chapman, 132 Latane St., $293,500.
• John Bevrau and Kathleen Bevrau to Steven C. Daly and Deanna Daly, Meadow Branch, 770 Johnston Court, $830,000.
• Stephanie Grzywacz and Gregg Grzywacz to Kevin George and Michelle McAllister, 1509 Handley Ave., $600,000.
