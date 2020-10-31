The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Oct. 15-21:
Marriage licenses
• Matthew David Haferman, 37, of Middletown, and Christina Ann Chilva, 33, of Middletown.
• Shannon Wade Himelright, 49, of Toms Brook, and Nicola Hope Stout, 49, of Stephens City.
• Kelly Ann Hanson, 46, of Dulles, and Marcie Ellen Knapko, 57, of Dulles.
• Charles Menore McGirt Jr., 26, of Alexandria, and Keyuna Diane Smith, 25, of Alexandria.
• Denis Vicente Araujo Leoni, 33, of Charles Town, West Virginia, and Zoe Leigh Valvo, 24, of The Plains.
• Travis Shane Pittman, 31, of Winchester, and Regina Marie Coeli Dorham, 23, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
• Ilene M. Johnson to Martin J. Carroll and Louise L. Carroll, The Downs at Meadow Branch, 1390 Magruder Court, $375,000.
• Robert Joseph Ellison and Chelsey Jenkins Ellison to Nathan Wright, 293 Second St., $240,000.
• Hanah Rose Carr to Julio C. Garza, 1628 Valley Ave., $325,000.
• Paul D. Rhodes to Cody L. Goode, 1514 Scott St., $275,500.
• Rendero Trust LLC, trustee of the Charlotte W. Collier Management Trust, to Zachary S. Rohlfing and Sarah K. Rohlfing, 551 N. Braddock St., $395,000.
• Oakcrest Builders Inc. to Jonathan Eric Fierer, Abigail Fierer and Elena Ann Fierer, Towns at Brooks Manor, 1316 S. Kent St., $239,500.
• Gerardo M. Delgado to Hillary J. Sortor and Jonathan A. Udelson, 401 Van Fossen St., $259,900.
• Joseph K. Skopic to Kayla Rena Joyner, Williamsburg Heights, 725 Treys Drive, $404,000.
• Arthur H. Major and Maggie M. Major to John A. Megale, 119 S. Washington St., $1,050,000.
• Troy Anthony Bingman and Tammy L. Bingman to Julie M. Gutsch, Whitacre, 413 George St., $318,000.
• Christopher J. Merchant and Heather H. Merchant to Alexander T. DiLello and Jessica L. DiLello, 507 Fairmont Ave., $431,000.
• Frederic T. Farra and Barbara R. Farra to Windy Harris, Williamsburg Heights, 712 and 716 Treys Drive, $475,000.
• Linda C. Mast to Lowell E. Swaim and Brenda A. Swaim, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1831 Melvor Lane, $286,000.
• Andrew D. O’Brien to Norman G. Johnson III, 2825 Baldwin St., $340,000.
• Marcia Rae Vatuna and Michael Robert Vatuna to William Cain and Lori Cain, Meadow Branch, 1027 Heth Place, $625,000.
Building permits over $50,000
• Kee Construction, 2175 and 2177 Harvest Drive, two residential dwellings, $185,000 each.
• Live Oak Bank, 633 Cedar Creek Grade, plumbing, $98,600.
• Robertson Homes Inc., 710 Seldon Drive, residential remodeling, $80,000.
• Strauss Fox and Stone Corp., 326 Amherst St., remodeling, $226,083.
• Winchester Medical Center Inc., 300 Campus Blvd., general building permit, $440,249; electric, $187,340.
• Four Oaks Properties LP, 2330 Valor Drive, general building permit, $150,000.
• L and L LLC, 3038 Valley Ave., remodeling, $55,000.
• Oakcrest Builders Inc., 10 residential dwellings, 1320, 1322, 1324, 1326 and 1328 S. Kent St., $135,000 each; 213, 215, 217 Brooks Circle, $135,000 each; 214 and 216 Brooks Circle, $145,000 each.
• Ronald McGehee Trustee, 186 N. Loudoun St., non-residential remodeling, $750,000.
