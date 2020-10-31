The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Oct. 23 to 28:
Marriage licenses
• Andrew Elias Smith, 34, of Winchester, and Heidi Ann Link, 35, of Strasburg.
• Matthew Wallace Carroll, 26, of Winchester, and Nicole Chantee Hathaway, 33, of Winchester.
• Bryan Joseph Kadlec, 28, of Herndon, and Mallory Ann Rakow, 27, of Herndon.
Real estate over $200,000• Silver Lake Properties Inc. to Tuxie Cat LLC, 321-325 N. Braddock St., $266,000.
• Cuave Family Properties LLC to Winchester Holly House LLC, 230 W. Boscawen St., $589,500.
• Charlotte Cobb to Annlynne King, 1203 Valley Ave., $329,900.
• Deborah P. Copeland and Margaret P. McDonald, executor and devisee of the estate of Frances C. Pitcock, to Thomas D. Denney Jr. and Lavenda L. Denney, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1864 Rosser Lane, $273,000.
• Pine Motor Company Inc. to Todd S. Vazquez and Kimberly A. Vazquez, Rolling Hills Estates, 2716 Loyalty Court, $489,900.
• James R. Markle and Hyeshyn Kim Markle to David Corwin, Orchard Hill, 2158 Harvest Drive, $237,000.
• SCP 2006-C23-208 LLC to GZK Winchester, KKO Winchester LLC, LKP Winchester LLC and Shay Winchester LLC, 840 Berryville Ave., $7,611,764.
• Daniel L. Uthman and Heather U. Widener to Jeanne H. Holland and William E. Holland, The Downs at Meadow Branch, 1416 Gordon Place, $430,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.