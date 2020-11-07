The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Oct. 29-Nov. 4:
Marriage licenses
• Richard Scott Shaw, 46, of Winchester, and Donna Alice Halterman, 47, of Winchester.
• Felipe Alberto Santibanez-Lagos, 24, of Alexandria, and Thalia Ivette Baez, 26, of Alexandria.
• Christopher Dehoyos, 28, of Abilene, Texas, and Nicole Ann Rivera, 25, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
• Stacy Ellen Talbott to Daniel Hoffman, 1735 Valley Ave., $495,000.
• DSS Enterprises LC to Lambden Court LLC, 1600 Henry Ave., $2,700,000.
• Charles O. Boustead to Used Auto Parts Hub LLC, 228 Parkway St., $175,000.
• Veronyka James to Wayne T. Mason and Martha H. Mason, 633 National Ave., $221,000.
• Lorene A. Faubert to Olivia Cardero and Leon Dontell Morrison, Orchard Hill, 2039 Stoneleigh Drive, $255,000.
• Kimberly White Foltz to Taylor Grace LLC, Park Place, 2012 Taylor Grace Court, $360,000.
• Thomas Herbert Boginis, trustee of the Joanna Mildred Eberhart Boginis Trust, to Stanley Do Le, Meadowbranch South, 930 Wayne Drive, $345,000.
• Charles E. Fetty and Terin M. Fetty to Elyor Vali, Park Place, 705 Beehive Way, $440,000.
• Featherbed Lane LLC to Stephanie N. Nguyen DBA Natural Nail & Spa, 95 Featherbed Lane, $425,000.
• Carlos F. Valencia and Esteban Medrano to Baltazar Amaya Castellon, Bellview Heights, 1709 Reaves St., $205,000.
• David A. Greer and Connie P. Greer to Jeffrey A. Conrad, Whitacre, 548 Whitacre St., $310,000.
