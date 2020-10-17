The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Oct. 8-14:
Marriage licenses
• Jose Alejandro Parada Gomez, 19, of Stephens City, and Zoey Lauren Gaumont, 19, of Stephens City.
• Kwame Dwayne Spicer, 28, of Winchester, and Deaundra Lanell Brandon, 26, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia.
• Justin Jeffrey Elder, 33, of Strasburg, and Abigail Jane Carter, 33, of Strasburg.
• Todd Alexander Webster, 59, of Winchester, and Stephanie Jean Serrano, 47, of Winchester.
• Benjamin Franklin Mells, 60, of Peekskill, New York, and Margarette Romelus, 41, of Baldwin, New York.
Divorces
• Robert Paul Allison and Florence Jean Allison.
• Wilson Alexander Ballenger-Coca and Kaylin Elizabeth Virts.
• Echo Nicole Barlow and Justin Lee Fletcher.
• Leon Fernando Marquez-Velazquez and Lucia Cardoso-Aguirre.
• Sherrie Lynn Hutton and Ronald William Harold Hutton.
• Angela Reyes Kern and Charles David Kern II.
• Amber Gage Litzie and Joshua Alan Litzie.
Real estate over $200,000
• Stephen C. Wheeler and Jacqueline B. Wheeler to Cozette Medeiros, 331 Jefferson St., $559,000.
• Fort Loudoun Properties LLC and Fort Loudoun Properties II LLC to Adolphus Lee Spain and Loyd Allen Johnson, The Fort Condominium, 411 N. Loudoun St., Unit 201, $415,000.
• Dennis Hoffman to Zelda Anderson, 179 Locust Ave., $215,000.
