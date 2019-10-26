The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Oct. 16 through 24:
Marriage licenses• Austin David Patten, 27, of Winchester, and April Nicole Sutton, 28, of Winchester.
• Justin Phillip Steele, 29, of Winchester, and Tabatha Michelle Grady, 27, of Bloomery, W.Va.
• Michael Joseph Kline, 30, of Winchester, and Cecily Nichole Yankey, 26, of Winchester.
• Victor Bryan Walker, 60, of Falls Church, and Enerel Tsogt-Ochir, 37, of Falls Church.
• Travis James Pastore, 30, of Leetonia, Ohio, and Nikki Lee Bickerton, 26, of Leetonia.
• James Woodrow Robinson III, 38, of Richmond, and Tasha Marie Grim, 27, of Richmond.
• Joseph Richard Barney, 63, of Sebastian, Florida, and Debra Ann Tait, 59, of Westville, N.J.
• Alan Quindell Williams, 27, of Brentwood, Md., and Toni-Bernarda Patrice Barnes, 25, of Brentwood.
• Shawn Allen Harris, 20, of Bealeton, and Makayleigh Marie Hobson, 18, of Bealeton.
• Shaka Quamay Taquan Kamau, 25, of Mechanicsville, and Kaley Elizabeth Lunn, 24, of Mechanicsville.
• Arthur Lowell Fleshman Jr., 23, of Powhatan, and Alexis Michelle Everette, 22, of Powhatan.
• Richard Marvin Hawkins Jr., 77, of Roanoke Rapids, N.C., and Veronica Murray Sutton, 67, of Littleton, N.C.
• Scott Jeffrey Young, 51, of York, Penn., and Myrel Ciocon De Leon, 34, of York.
Real estate over $200,000• Melinda M.P. Childress to Robert T. Mitchell Jr. and Nancy C. Mitchell, Meadow Branch Downs, 804 Buckner Drive, $499,000.
• Colleen Anderson to Gilbert J. Ambler, 20 S. Braddock St., $215,000.
• Thomas Properties Group LLC to Kristi Hardy, Smithfield Farms, 346 Virginia Ave., $207,000.
• Buncutter LLC to Robert S. Leonard and Sarah Leonard, 623 S. Stewart St., $359,000.
