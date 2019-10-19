The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Oct. 8-16:
Marriage licenses
• Edward Joseph Rabideau, 33, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Michelle Lynn Santamaria, 30, of Martinsburg.
• Ronald Louis Dobish, 39, of McClelland Town, Penn., and Amy Lynn Mastrine, 44, of McClelland Town.
• Carlos Cerrito Jr., 24, of Clear Brook, and Taylor Phoenix Long, 23, of Winchester.
• William John Bjorgaard, 63, of Chesapeake, and Penny Ann Cramer, 60, of Fayetteville, Penn.
• Kyle Edward Shukis, 33, of Winchester, and Ashley Elizabeth Barry, 24, of Winchester.
• Danny Lee Cranford Jr., 34, of Dumfries, and Lillie Marie Faith Rogers, 32, of Dumfries.
• Christopher Elliott Hetland, 31, of Minneapolis, and Sarah Beth Pryor, 31, of Minneapolis.
• James Daniel Horton, 36, of Gerrardstown, W.Va., and Marisa Teal Boone, 33, of Gerrardstown.
• Jeremy Cole Gibson, 23, of Scottsville, and Lindsey Jean Anne Martin, 21, of Louisa.
• Stephen Mikel Brady Heidt, 24, of Luray, and Cassy Elizabeth Smith, 21, of Elkton.
Real estate over $200,000
• Bacon Investments LC to CraftMOB LLC, Amherst Office Condominium, 1726 and 1730 Amherst St., $650,000.
• Green Inc. to RCI Properties (Winchester) LLC, 202 and 206 Wyck St., $1,650,000.
• Bryan M. Quick Jr. and Tracey S. Quick to Showker Ashby LLC, Orchard Hill, 2168 Harvest Drive, $255,000.
• Foreman Builders Inc. to Rex A. Barnes and Connie L. Barnes, Meadow Branch South Estate, 1909 Clayton Ridge Drive, $560,000.
• Geraldine Alt, executrix of the estate of Viola Sites McUlty, to Janine M. Tollis, Cedarmeade, 303 Beechcroft Road, $215,000.
• 3 Eleven Properties LLC to Brian Farmer and Gina Decrisi-Farmer, 137 Lambden Ave., $259,900.
• Jason N. Young to Whitney Grace Ruybalid, 229 Boyd Ave., $205,000.
• Kevin Frey and Sarah Frey to Alisa Louise Hart, 429 Fairmont Ave., $290,000.
• Dawson Brothers Real Estate LLC to Fox Brothers Properties LLC, 128 and 130 E. Pall Mall St. and 721, 723, 729, 731, 733, 735, 737 and 739 S. Kent St., $900,000.
• Charles E. Hyre and Kelly P. Hyre to William L. Greer and Paula B. Greer, Glen Lea, 445 Fairmont Ave., $949,900.
• Pebbles LLC to Trubar LLC, 27-29 W. Boscawen St., $375,000.
• Richard L. Fenton to Joseph Ronald Pastelok III, Eastview, 953 Allen Drive, $208,000.
