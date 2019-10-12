The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Oct. 2-8:
Marriage licenses
• John Michael Manuel, 35, of Winchester, and Jade Elizabeth Menio, 31, of Winchester.
• Steve Allen Butts Jr., 45, of Stephenson, and Jonathan David Love, 38, of Stephenson.
• Frederick Henry Shuler Jr., 55, of Coatesville, Penn., and Debora Ann Jones, 60, of Coatesville.
• John Timothy Dunham, 45, of Hedgesville, W.Va., and Brandy Michelle Smith, 34, of Hedgesville.
• Brandon Michael Curling, 37, of Virginia Beach, and Ashley Jayne Peterson, 34, of Virginia Beach.
• Hubert Hanks Ellison III, 58, of Ashburn, and Rosemary Fernandez Heaney, 49, of Ashburn.
• Scott Douglas Pownall, 47, of Augusta, W.Va., and Bobby Lee Tincher, 49, of Augusta.
• Jason Richard Conner, 44, of Herndon, and Lauren Allyse Blankenship, 33, of Herndon.
Real estate over $200,000
• Pebble in a Pond LLC to Premier Tops Inc., 12-16 S. Braddock St., $350,000.
• Barbara Sue Thomas, William Harland Thomas Jr. and Jackie Thomas to William Harland Thomas III and Anna Thomas, Bellview Heights, 524 Barr Ave., $265,000.
• Thomas J. Bennett and Phyllis A. Bennett to DM Holding Group LLC, 2979 Valley Ave., $260,000.
• Douglas Nichols and Barbara P. Nichols to William J. Lewis and Christa L. Lewis, 400 S. Washington St., $640,000.
• Kirsta L. Weber and Robert B. Weber to Ryan Zoller and Kylie Zoller, 449 N. Braddock St., $517,500.
• Ashley G. Moss, substitute trustee, and Piccadilly Mansion LLC to Charter Technologies LLC, 25 W. Piccadilly St., $682,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.