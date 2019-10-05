The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Sept. 26-Oct. 1:
Marriage licenses
• Clayton Lewis Rinker, 19, of Winchester, and Kayla Renee Kraske, 18, of Cross Junction.
• Darrell Mandel Calloway, 54, of Front Royal, and Tracey Darnell Myers, 50, of Front Royal.
• Aaron Eugene Daymude Sr., 50, of Falling Waters, W.Va., and Cathy Jo Boksuntiea, 55, of Falling Waters.
• Edward Tyrone Brumsey, 53, of Albany, N.Y., and Ronette Jenine Watkins, 50, of Centreville.
• Andrew Martell Hill, 22, of Alexandria, and Eryn Frances Jones, 20, of Alexandria.
• Eric Joseph Dekenipp, 35, Leesburg, and Jacqueline Piro, 47, of Leesburg.
• William Ellsworth Garrison Jr., 54, of California, Md., and Karla Marie Tapponnier, 50, of Mechanicsville, Md.
• Michael Robert Jackson, 34, of Stephenson, and Laura Anne Privia, 33, of Stephenson.
• Brian Keith Clark, 47, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., and Andrea Nicole Porterfield, 37, of Bunker Hill.
• Juan Padilla Jr., 24, of Winchester, and Erin Marie Cain, 26, of Winchester.
Divorces
• Bobbi Jo Adams and Gerald Anthony Adams.
• Howard Alan Bindes and Theresa Marie Bindes.
• Dane I. Branch and Janet L. Branch.
• Jeffrey Warner Coker and Jennifer Reed Coker.
• Rachel Melissa Spitzer and Douglas Lee Funcke.
• Amanda Jill Hubbard and Joshua Luke Hubbard.
• Lisa Dawn Owens and Mark Lyndon Owens.
• Caitlin Camille Williams and Katherine Neff Stewart.
Real estate over $200,000
• Marshall Henson to Charlene G. Boyd, 718 Merrimans Lane, $340,000.
• Jay Martin Hanke and Harriett Dupler Hanke to Frederick I. Longerbeam Jr. and Melissa K. Longerbeam, 307 Amherst St., $349,000.
• Judith H. Gimple, individually and as executor of the estate of Shirley T. Echelman, and Cyrus W. Robertson to Kay Ross, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1881 Rosser Lane, $260,000.
• Martin Niessner Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Niessner to Geoffrey Lancaster and Deanna Lancaster, Williamsburg Heights, 548 Bellview Ave., $327,000.
• Jeremy Berkebile to Katharine R. Slonaker and David B. Windhorst, Whittier Acres, 1120 Whittier Ave., $255,000.
