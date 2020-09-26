The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Sept. 17 to 23:
Marriage licenses
• Colin Reeves Bradshaw Jr., 49, of Winchester, and Pamela Lynne Perryman, 55, of Winchester.
• Matthew Todd Popish Jr., 22, of Winchester, and Samantha Charlene Drego, 20, of Winchester.
• Jeffrey Glen Clark, 43, of Winchester, and Andrea Chanel Kovak, 45, of Winchester.
• Joel Osvaldo Barajas Ruiz, 31, of Winchester, and Beatriz Adriana Paz Salazar, 34, of Winchester.
• Keegan Michael Crabtree, 24, of Lake Frederick, and Logan Shae McDonald, 23, of Lake Frederick.
• Alexander Diaz, 25, of Annandale, and Hannah Elizabeth Parrish, 25, of Winchester.
• Tyler James Clarke, 31, of Winchester, and Christine Adelaide Renner, 27, of Winchester.
• Carlos Miguel Bustillos, 64, of Alexandria, and Maria De Fatima Andrade, 63, of Alexandria.
• Cristhoper Pagan Roger, 30, of Stephens City, and Crystal Marie Crespo Bruno, 29, of Stephens City.
• Luis Armando Martinez Nolasco, 23, of Arlington, and Dalila Elizabeth Lizama Diaz, 19, of Woodbridge.
• Stephan Antwan Robinson, 28, of Richmond, and Cupid Daaja Taylor, 23, of Richmond.
• Austin Bret Jones, 25, of Alexandria, and Lorenza Cochon West, 25, of Alexandria.
• Steven Troy Lenox, 58, of Winchester, and Mercia Cristina De Melo, 52, of Winchester.
• Samantha Dawn Martin, 39, of Gore, and Kelly Christina Crowell, 32, of Gore.
• Brett Thomas Brown, 37, of Ashburn, and Ellen Chinyere Ogu, 36, of Ashburn.
• Michael Aaron Barkley, 32, of Sterling, and Emily Catherine King, 28, of Sterling.
• Manish Bhartiya, 34, of Vienna, and Shwetha Kundanam, 38, of Chino Hills, California.
• Sean Adam Sorensen, 35, of Woodbridge, and Lisa Michelle Powell, 35, of Woodbridge.
Real estate over $200,000
• Kee Properties LLC to Joel A. Shaughnessy and Anne B. Shaughnessy, 1411 S. Loudoun St., $290,000.
• Louise S. LaBarca to Deborah Dail Lockhart, The Downs at Meadow Branch, 1224 Rodes Circle, $430,000.
• Oakcrest Builders Inc. to Gage M. Maher and Kaitlyn R. Flaherty, The Towns at Brooks Manor, 203 E. Southwerk St., $229,900.
• Fort Loudoun Properties LLC and Fort Loudoun Properties II LLC to Barry L. Creek and Katy Inez Creek, Fort Loudoun Condominium, 173 N. Loudoun St., Unit 104, $274,000.
• Anthony L. Rachelli to Circa 2013 LLC, 444 N. Braddock St., $240,000.
• Johanna T. Harris to Kevin Patrick Galvin and Ruth Marie Byrne, Meadow Branch South, 974 Wayne Drive, $453,000.
• Brett Bonnema and Emily Bonnema to Julian Schwarz and Marika Bournaki, 421 W. Cecil St., $350,000.
