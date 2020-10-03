The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Sept. 24-30:
Marriage licenses
• Mark Byron Williams, 55, of Leesburg, and Kimberly Ann Sandretzky, 57, of Stephenson.
• Austin Greeder Groebner, 38, of Winchester, and Jennifer Lynn Richards, 40, of Winchester.
• Ryan David Hilton, 43, of Alexandria, and Buriu Onalan, 42, of Alexandria.
• Carrie Christina Pellot, 27, of Winchester, and Lindsey Danielle Huffman, 28, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
• Ramel Jackson and Lynette Aisha Laura Vassell-Jackson to Michael A. Johnson and Christina Johnson, Rolling Hills Estates, 804 Kennedy Drive, $500,000.
• NITRO Virginia LLC to Martin Reyes and Digna Reyes, 2625 Papermill Road, $630,000.
• Darien LLC to Jessica Swiger, 419 W. Cecil St., $429,500.
• Patricia L. Swisher to Patrick Croson, Orchard Hill, 2107 Stoneleigh Drive, $228,500.
• Srireal LLC to ADR Inc., 702 and 704 N. Cameron St., $325,000.
• Gray Farland to Bret D. Ripley and Mitsi H. Lizer, 124 W. Fairfax Lane, $530,000.
• S.J.N. Rentals LLC to Clarence G. Summerlin Jr. and Tracy B. Weber, 1313 S. Loudoun St., $223,000.
