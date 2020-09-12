The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Sept. 3-9:
Marriage licenses
• Jacob Earl Gabbard, 22, of Winchester, and Samantha Dee Heater, 22, of Winchester.
• Jorge DeAlba Sanchez, 49, of Winchester, and Jessie Lee Mendez, 41, of Winchester.
• Charles Michael Heflin, 50, of Winchester, and Mary Beth Youngblood, 43, of Great Cacapon, West Virginia.
• John Frederick Twigg, 65, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, and Corenia Raye Beverly, 60, of Winchester.
• William Harrington Newlin, 67, of Winchester, and Karen Roxanne McDonald, 63, of Winchester.
• Cleveland Michael Turner, 59, of Winchester, and Patricia Kristen Byars, 49, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
• Oakcrest Builders Inc. to Richard Tyler Stevens, 207 E. Southwerk St., $229,900.
• Ronald Wayne Chewning and Patsy Ann Williamson to Dawn Marie Higgins, 414 Wentworth Drive, $260,000.
