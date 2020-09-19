The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Sept. 9-16:
Marriage licenses
• Carlos Miguel Bustillos, 64, of Alexandria, and Maria DeFatima Andrade, 63, of Alexandria.
• Luis Armando Martinez Nolasco, 23, of Arlington, and Dalila Elizabeth Lizama Diaz, 19, of Woodbridge.
Divorces
• Carol Viviana Arcelay and Elvin David Arcelay.
• Edgardo Antonio Arriola Santiago and Giselle Maite Castro Leiva.
• Katherine Diane Bradley and Cristian Osael Pineda Lara.
• Gerardo M. Delgado and Orianna C. Urbaez.
• Maria Del Rocio Garcia Carlos and German Patricio Huertas Mendez.
• Jessie Lee Mendez and Domingo Mendez.
• Eliza Noelle Yeick Miramontes and Rafael Miramontes Flores.
• Melissa Ann Williams and Bradley Russell Williams.
• Jerome Antwon Greene and Tiffany Lynn Javins Fender.
• Daniel Robert May and Morgan Lynn Huff.
• Thomas E. Meno and Lara Meno.
Real estate over $200,000
• Bryan Bell Rhodes and Mary Maynadier Rhodes to Daniel Christian Hobbs and Brandi Webb Hobbs, 163 Academy Lane, $613,000.
• Ramin Javanbakht and Marta Nazario to Margaret Mary Eisenhower, Stonecrest Village, 407 Stone Meadow Court, $225,000.
• Michael W. Seldon to Steven Douthit and Alpha Douthit, Hillcrest, 2428 Massanutten Terrace, $245,000.
• Mark Sieffert and Catherine Sieffert to Bryan B. Rhodes and Mary Maynadier Rhodes, 432 W. Leicester St., $502,000.
• Nicole G. Legare to E3 Property & Project Management LLC, Limestone, 2676 Limestone Court, $225,000.
• Lee Lizer Properties II LLC to Jacob S. Ritter and Allison A. Barlow, 125 W. Cecil St., $310,000.
