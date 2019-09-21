The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Sept. 11-17:
Marriage licenses
• Graham Crawford Horne, 37, of Black Mountain, N.C., and Breanna Grace Boaz, 28, of Black Mountain.
• Jeffery Allen Benner, 57, of Palmyra, Penn., and Carole Ann Gainer, 56, of Palmyra.
• Sophia Jane Ryan, 22, of Williamsburg, and Rebekah Corvus, 23, of Canvey Island, United Kingdom.
• Desmond Wade Hoke, 20, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Haven Anne Kelley, 19, of Cross Junction.
• Mark Gregory Criste, 64, of Altoona, Penn., and Christine Faye Koller, 59, of Altoona.
Real estate over $200,000
• James M. Nesheim and Melissa M. Nesheim to Vivian McCarron, 417 Stonewall Ave., $337,300.
• D.M. Long Enterprises Inc. to CB Ventures LLC, 1620 and 1630 S. Loudoun St., $1,650,000.
• Sharon Bishop-Elliott and Jeffrey J. Bishop, trustees of the Robert and June Bishop Trust, to George Schottelkorb and Christyn N. Everly, Willow Lawn Cottages, 1856 Melvor Lane, $250,000.
• Janet A. Moore to Bryan S. Burnes and Diane D. Burnes, 811 Allen Drive, $257,500.
• Lawrence Connolly and Deborah M. Connolly to Vaibhav Agarwal and Vibha Agarwal, Battle Park Estates, 606 Pritchard's Hill Court, $342,500.
