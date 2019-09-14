The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Sept. 4-11:
Marriage licenses
• Vincent Lloyd Virgil Staup, 50, of Winchester, and Pamela Rae Stickley, 57, Winchester.
• John Mark Preloh Sr., 61, of Ashburn, and Karen Lorraine Cox, 57, of Ashburn.
• Cameron Henry Brandt Kerr, 32, of Annandale, and Natasha Yanice Escalera Rivera, 28, of Annandale.
• William Vincent Swisher, 62, of McConnellsburg, Penn., and Marueen Larus Gordon, 57, of McConnellsburg.
• Danny Sang Hyun Yi, 35, of McLean, and Danielle Yeali Pak, 32, of McLean.
• Adam Lee Cravener, 33, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., and Helen Lauramarie Williams, 33, of Capon Bridge.
• Calvin Gerard Wallace II, 31, of Springfield, and Le-Nhu Phuoc Nguyen, 37, of Springfield.
• Russell Eugene Shingleton, 44, of Marysville, Ohio, and Summer Elaine Carrion, 44, of Gary, Indiana.
• James Paul Donaldson, 33, of Petersburg, W.Va., and Michelle Lynn Davy, 26, of Petersburg.
• Jordan Lee McDonnell, 20, of Falling Waters, W.Va., and Nichole Dawn Kackley, 21, of Falling Waters.
• Andrew Douglas Turlington, 48, of Mineral, and Thea Ann Hardy, 40, of Mineral.
Divorces
• David Savage and Kayla Louise Savage.
• Suzanne Woskobunik and Paul Woskobunik.
Real estate over $200,000
• Double R Investors LLC to William Anthony Garrett and Lauretta Mae Garrett, 316 Linden Drive, $431,400.
• Barbara Falone to Josselyn M. Somoza, 3002 Saratoga Drive, $360,000.
• Ashley M. Smeltzer-Kraft and Melissa A. Smeltzer-Kraft to Stephanie N. Smith, 2035 Stoneleigh Drive, $239,900.
• 3 Days Farms LLC to Kimberly Lumpria Baker, 315½ Gray Ave., $240,000.
• OBO Ventures Inc. to National Retail Properties LP, 655 E. Jubal Early Ave., (old Toys “R” Us property) 6.3 acres, $2,630,000.
• Carolyn P. See and others to Melco Inc., 1401 Ramseur Lane, $473,652.
• Pebble In A Pond LLC to Premier Tops Inc., 12, 14 and 16 S. Braddock St., $350,000.
• Barbara Sue Thomas, William Harland Thomas Jr. and Jackie Thomas to William Harland Thomas III and Anna Thomas, Bellview Heights, 524 Barr Ave., $265,000.
• Thomas J. Bennett and Phyllis A. Bennett to DM Holding Group LLC, 2987 Valley Ave., $260,000.
• Douglas Nichols and Barbara P. Nichols to William J. Lewis and Christa L. Lewis, 400 S. Washington St., $640,000.
