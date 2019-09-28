The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Sept. 17-24:
Marriage licenses
• Katherine Diane Goforth, 29, of Centreville, and Minhthu Huc Nguyen, 31, of Centreville.
• Dimas Antonio Hernandez Hernandez, 37, of Winchester, and Marina Del Carmen Argueta Pineda, 40, of Winchester.
• Josette Ann Arnone, 49, of Harrisonburg, and Diana Alexandra Ortiz Rodriguez, 42, of Harrisonburg.
• Ping Sun, 39, of Manassas, and Yu-Chun Chang, 43, of Manassas.
• Zakkery Orion Snider, 24, of Winchester, and Ashley Nicole Dalton Lester, 31, of Winchester.
• Edgar Ernesto Diaz Mejia, 21, of Winchester, and Sonia Guadalupe Aguilar, 21, of Winchester.
• Jeremiah Daniel Vance, 41, of Hedgesville, W.Va., and Danielle Renee Blakeney, 35, of Hedgesville.
• Christopher Todd Ospring, 34, of Gambrills, Md., and Katharine Elizabeth Kline, 33, of Burke.
• Robert Benjamin Carter, 64, of Kings Mountain, N.C., and Karen Naomi Little, 55, of Kings Mountain.
• Cameron Cole Broadway, 28, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Danielle Renee Walker, 25, of Winchester.
• Edgar Lee Wagoner, 43, of Dover, Pa., and Tricia Jo McDwyer, 43, of Dover.
• Michael Raymond Smith, 24, of Winchester, and Danielle Alicia McPherson, 23, of Winchester.
• Ethan Gregory Bullock, 29, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Emily Joy Ledane, 30, of Martinsburg.
Real estate over $200,000
• Bertram David Smith Jr. to Rares I. Cocioba and Daniela C. Ionescu-Cocioba, Harvest Ridge, 2309 Stoneridge Road, $410,000.
• David A. Olsen and Angela F. Olsen to Jose Rivera, Stonecrest, 329 W. Tevis St., $304,000.
• Neer Holdings LLC to 1856 Valley LLC, 1856 Valley Ave., $492,900.
• First Fruits Investments LLC to Showker Ashby LLC, Orchard Hill, 1969 Cidermill Lane, $245,000.
• Scott P. King and Cortney R. King to John Stephen Kisner and John Lojpersberger, 528 N. Loudoun St., $340,000.
• Mark Mitchell and Michele A. Mitchell to Scott P. King and Cortney R. King, Meadow Branch South, 943 Wayne Drive, $395,000.
• Selmahome LLC to Matthew David Nitz and Stephanie Christina Yeung, 514 Amherst St., $1,100,000.
• Robert S. Leonard and Sarah B. Leonard to Peter Leimgruber, Handley Heights, 432 Miller St., $349,000.
Building permits for August over $50,000
• Christopher G. Francis, 325 E. Piccadilly St., remodeling, $80,000.
• Fox Brothers Properties LLC, 450-452 N. Loudoun St., interior remodeling, $100,000.
• Peter Gallagher, 212 S. Washington St., interior remodeling, $75,000.
• Winchester Development Co., 607 E. Jubal Early Drive, renovate existing Urgent Care, $450,000.
• City of Winchester, 1001 E. Cork St., electrical, $55,000.
• Ronald McGehee, 186 N. Loudoun St., remodeling $350,000; new windows on second and third floors, $147,000.
• Oakcrest Builders Inc., 20 townhouses on East Southwerk and South Kent streets, $135,000 each.
• Handley Board of Trustees, 536 Jefferson St., interior demolition, $175,000.
• Winchester Medical Center, 1840 Amherst St., remodel nuclear med room 3, $250,000.
• Shenandoah University, 620 Millwood Ave., solar array in Ohrstrom Theater, $71,676.
• City of Winchester, 1001 E. Cork St., radio tower/antenna, $85,090.
• Papermill Plaza LC, 5 Weems Lane, interior remodeling, $400,000.
• OTW LLC, 100 N. Loudoun St., remodel bank hall, $51,950.
