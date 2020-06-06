The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from May 28-June 3:
Real estate over $200,000
• Carol B. O’Leary to James Houchens and Carla Jean Houchens, 316 W. Whitlock Ave., $430,000.
• Jerry John Perruso and Linda A. Perruso to Arsany A. Botros and Olivia Fakhry, Harvest Ridge, 2639 Stoneridge Road, $505,000.
• Michael A. Rea to Randi Jones and Amanda Madden, 509 Fairmont Ave., $389,000.
