The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Dec. 5-11:
Marriage licenses
• Spencer Edward Alvarez, 26, of West Covina, Calif., and Abigail Marie Portyrata, 23, of Richmond.
• Sean Michael Miller, 38, of Pittsburgh, and Melissa Lee Andrews, 38, of Pittsburgh.
• Jeremy Michael Smith, 37, of McLean, and Jennifer Sue Dapkus, 37, of McLean.
• John Walter White, 60, of Winchester, and Rebecca Lynn Hyde, 48, of Winchester.
• Rodrigo Aureliano Feige, 24, of Orlando, Fla., and Emily Victoria Fix, 31, of Lexington.
• Rene Alberto Guzman, 50, of McLean, and Amber Haque, 64, of McLean.
• Joshua David McCallister, 38, of Max Meadows, and Jill Danielle Bain, 40, of Willis.
• Gary Lynn Lafferty Jr., 48, of Buffalo Mills, Penn., and Cheryl Ann Hyde, 48, of Buffalo Mills.
• John Matthew Dabbs, 36, of Beaverdale, Penn., and Shawna Ashley Skrout, 26, of Beaverdale.
• Travis Lee Laughman, 40 of Carlisle, Penn., and Jessica Anne Wood, 43, of Carlisle.
Real estate over $200,000
• Spence Ventures LLC to Jose A. Villasenor, 204 Bellview Ave., $215,000.
• Debra E. Levi to Ian Rutherford, Orchard Hill, 1021 Orchard Hill Drive, $225,000.
• Betty D. Edwards to Richard F. Pell and Carolynne A. Pell, The Downs at Meadow Branch, 1403 Gordon Place, $427,000.
• Speakman and Ward LC to William Maxwell McMullan, Meadow Branch Downs, 848 Buckner Drive, $516,000.
• Efrain Melesio to Esperanza E. Martinez, Meadow Branch South, 958 Wayne Drive, $350,000.
• Russell Home Builders LLC to Barbara Barath, Park Heights, 665 Hillman Drive, $330,000.
• Johnny V. Craig and Whitney R. Craig to Emilio Diaz and Irma S. Membreno, Orchard Terrace, 646 Sherlock Trace, $240,000.
• TMKL LLC to Castle Protection Services LLC, 141 Featherbed Lane, $230,000.
• Nicole A. Romstadt to Johnny V. Craig Jr. and Whitney R. Craig, Limestone Terrace, 2679 Daniel Terrace, $347,500.
• Joseph K. Hemler Jr., Audrey L. Hemler and Jacqueline H. Hemler to Jennifer E. Bruening, Keith D. Miller and Kathleen M. Miller, Greystone Terrace, 1411 Greystone Terrace, $277,000.
• Dean Smith to Deborah Diner, Haddox Terrace, 201 Shawnee Ave., $238,000.
• Cecilia Hall Diehl and Robert B. Hall Jr. to Ira Robert Arnett, Barbara Ann Arnett and Jennifer Lynne Parsons, Meadow Branch Mews Condominium, 1328 Ramseur Lane, Unit C-1, $385,000.
• Bryan W. Jaster and Amy J. Jaster to Patrick S. Elwell and Taylor A. Penn, Westridge, 2510 Windwood Drive, $335,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.