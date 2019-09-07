From Winchester Circuit Court from Aug. 29-Sept. 4:
Marriage licenses
• William Dudley Dennis, 38, of Winchester, and Nicole Marie Muller, 36, of Winchester.
• Jarrod Richard Leda, 45, of Tarentum, Penn., and Ashley Christine Curran, 33, of Tarentum.
• Daniel Ray Lawery, 28, of Beaverdale, Penn., and Miranda Aline Labasky, 24, of Beverdale.
• Robert Lee Mills Jr., 21, of Paw Paw, W.Va., and Brooke Nicole Strickler, 22, of Wardensville, W.Va.
• Alexander David Boothroyd, 47, of Reston, and Debra Anne Juel, 49, of Reston.
• Timothy Merritt McQuiston, 49, of Newville, Penn., and Christina Lee Ann Lego, 45, of Newville.
• Brian William Strobridge, 54, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Tammy Rozetta Robinson, 56, of Martinsburg.
Divorces
• Tristan Haqqani and Ying Liu.
Real estate over $200,000
• Medicine Man LC to Wakeland Manor LC, 101 S. Loudoun St., $295,600.
• Annette Leigh Haines and Carol H. Rhodes to Scott Rosenfeld, 421 Briarmont Drive, $265,000.
• Mary F.C. Wilson to Brent Herbert Collier and Tiffany Rachiel Collier, 260 Parkway and 408 E. Leicester streets, $331,500.
• Winchester Capital Group Inc. to Winchester MOB Inv. LLC and Ray-Kop Global LLC, 525 Amherst St., $4,282,000.
• Elizabeth M. Boling to Erich W. Bruhn and Kristin L. Bruhn, 211 S. Washington St., $325,000.
• James I. Lambert to Robert Terry Havens Sr. and Barbara Ann Havens, Meadow Branch Mews, 1332 Ramseur Lane, $325,000.
• Kathie Miller Legge and Douglas C. Legge to Walter Padilla Ayala and Claudia Renderos Ayala, 2820 Baldwin St., $259,900.
• Edward R. Kremer and Kelly R. Kremer to Karen Burke, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 934 Barksdale Lane, $254,000.
• Carlton Scott Dyke and Susan Eyles Dyke to Samuel H. DeBergh and LuEsther K. Leming, 1436 Greystone Terrace, $220,000.
