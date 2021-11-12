WINCHESTER — Coventry Group Community Management prides itself on helping neighborhoods feel like home for those who live there.
The Winchester-based business is a management company for local homeowners associations. It was started 15 years ago when Beth Schloemer was approached by an attorney about the prospect of working in the homeowners association management business. Schloemer bought out her business partner about three years into the venture, and then she and her husband Mark began to focus on growing the company. The couple said the company gains contracts with about three HOAs per year and are managing about 62 currently.
“We do the grunt work for them so they can be a board, make decisions and not get mired down in the day-to-day work an association needs to do because they can’t get paid for it as volunteers,” Mark Schloemer said. “There’s a lot of work that goes into running an HOA.”
Coventry Group provides services such as sending out invoices for dues and late notices, handling collections and helping pay bills.
Every HOA working with Coventry Group gets its own manager. Every manager is either accredited or working toward accreditation, while Mark Schloemer holds the industry’s highest accreditation as a Professional Community Association Manager. Coventry Group is one of about 500 companies nationwide to be considered an Accredited Association Management Company.
“That manager really gets to know the community,” Beth Schloemer said. “They work with the board, but they also work with every single homeowner.”
The manager may have to send out notices to homeowners who are in violation of an HOA rule, but they work with homeowners to correct those violations. They also work with contractors for snow removal, landscaping and other needs. The manager gets bids for the work and then the HOA board makes its choice.
The Schloemers said HOAs sometimes get a bad rap. But they believe a well-run HOA can provide a desired quality of life for those wishing to live in neighborhood communities.
“If they’re run well, I think an HOA is a desirable thing. The HOA is in place to maintain property values and to keep consistency,” Mark Schloemer said. “I think sometimes HOAs can be too restrictive and homeowners can get upset, so boards have to approach things with common sense and be ethical and think about what’s best for the community as a whole and communicate that with the homeowners. We help them do that.”
Some of the most common violations among homeowners in HOAs include leaving out trash cans and not maintaining lawns, he said, but every HOA handles issues specific to their own community.
Part of Coventry Group’s job is working to help keep the peace in certain instances, though it doesn’t necessarily serve as mediators in all types of conflicts.
“Part of our job is creating a community within the neighborhood,” Beth Schloemer said. “If we are, in some way, making it a place that people want to live or helping the board make it that way, then you’re more likely to talk to your neighbor. We want to create that community feeling.”
Mark Schloemer said it’s nice when HOA boards understand that aspect and want to do things that bring the community together, such as picnics in the common area or a holiday lights contest.
Part of that, too, is the annual Coventry Group open house the company hosts to thank its community volunteers, vendors and partners. This year’s event, which will commemorate the business’ 15th anniversary, will be held from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Millwood Banquet Hall.
For more information on Coventry Group, visit coventrygrp.com.
