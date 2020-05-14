WINCHESTER — The Northern Shenandoah Valley COVID-19 Economic Response team urged residents and business owners to stay positive as the coronavirus runs its course.
On a Zoom conference call Tuesday with about 100 people tuning in, economic development and tourism officials outlined the impact that COVID-19 has had on the local economy and answered questions about how to move forward.
“Our region is very well-positioned to take advantage of a COVID-19 rebound — our location, our access, our workforce attributes will all be front and center as our region competes for what is right now being thought of as the active industry after COVID-19,” said Patrick Barker, executive director for the Frederick County Economic Development Authority, citing conversations he’s had with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
Barker’s statement regarding an optimistic rebound came after officials outlined the current situation in the area, which Barker said has been hit harder than most of the state.
Barker said the Frederick County EDA surveyed area businesses and most responded that they were operating below their normal means and had seen a decline in revenue. Only about half of respondents said they had fewer workers.
He estimated Frederick County, which has a population of about 90,000, currently has approximately 3,500 unemployed residents, a jobless rate of about 8%.
“The majority of those counted as unemployed are on the unemployment lines temporarily due to COVID-19,” Barker stressed.
Shawn Hershberger, Winchester’s Development Services Director, said the city is experiencing much of the same, with about 1,500 of its roughly 26,000 residents currently unemployed, which is a jobless rate of 8 to 10%.
The area’s hospitality and tourism sectors have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.
Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said 36 hotels in the Winchester-Frederick County area reported an early loss of about $500,000 in meeting and event revenue and have since reported another $1 million in lost revenue.
Kerns added, though, that the tourism sector is gearing up for what’s to come — and that’s a positive thing. He said information from across the country and Virginia is showing there is a “tremendous amount of pent up consumer demand to travel” and that travelers are seeking destinations that are one to three hours away that are affordable with less-crowded small towns and beautiful outdoor settings.
“The Northern Shenandoah Valley checks all of that off,” Kerns said. “We are anticipating when people do start to travel that we will be a very desirable place.”
The projected window for the uptick in travel is late summer into fall and possibly winter.
With that, Kerns said the region will be working on “managing expectations for visitors.”
“Things have changed and things will be a little bit different. The way people will interact with our businesses, with our attractions will be a little different,” he said. “We’ll have to have people understand that it’s very difficult to be a hotel or a restaurant and have a whole bunch of guests show up that we weren’t expecting. They’re already seeing these major fluctuations from day to day.”
Starting Friday, certain areas of Virginia, including the Winchester-Frederick County area, will begin to reopen businesses that were temporarily closed because of the pandemic by order of the governor. As that continues, Hershberger and Barker suggested most areas will likely show some leniency when it comes to things like outdoor seating and parking restrictions.
“I think you’ll see a lot of grace given to those expanding their outdoor seating but still maintaining that 50% capacity number so they can get open safe and securely,” Barker said. “True enforcement will probably be from customer feedback directly to either the county health department or the sheriff. I think common sense will kick in for a lot of these.”
Hershberger added that Winchester is taking suggestions from businesses.“We’re trying from the governmental side to make things a little easier,” he said. “None of us have lived through a global pandemic, so there’s not a local economic development playbook. Anything innovative that small businesses want to throw at us, we’re all ears.”
A recurring theme during Tuesday’s conference call was the resiliency that local officials, businesses and the community have shown throughout the pandemic.
Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider highlighted new Facebook pages the chamber has started showcasing take-out food options, job openings and glimmers of hope throughout the region.
Felicia Hart, Clarke County’s interim economic development director, commended staffs from across the region for working together to engage the community.
Numerous questions from those who participated in the call dealt less with optimism and more with the financial aspect of making it through COVID-19.
Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center Director Christine Kriz, who served as the call’s host, noted that “top level economists” she has been following expect about 30% of small businesses to close.
“I think it’s inevitable,” Hershberger added. “Within the city, we’re trying to brace for that becoming an eventual reality. We’ve already heard some rumblings that some people are at the stage in their business life cycle that they’re not going to be able to change and adapt to new realities.”
Barker pointed to funds from the GO Virginia initiative, which is a project made by the state’s senior business leaders focused on growing and creating private-sector jobs, as a major focus of the state’s economic leaders.
He also said options like looking into monies set aside for small businesses in the state not related to COVID-19 remain possible, as well as taking statewide money from the CARES Act and utilizing it “to get the most benefit of what’s out there.”
Many answers are unknown still, but Barker said economic development leaders statewide have been racking their brains on solutions.
“We are really in uncharted territory, and we don’t really know if we’re at the bottom of this or if we’re bound to repeat this again. There’s been a lot of anxious energy but at the same time dutiful thought on how we send out programs to recover from where we are,” Barker said. “So far, much of the attention has been tapping funds from the Go Virginia initiative guidelines based on their response to COVID-19. There’s a lot of win-win opportunities out there that we’re looking to do.”
