WINCHESTER — For some local high school students, the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled their interest in health care careers.
When 16-year-old Millbrook High School junior Kiley Carter watched news about frontline health care workers during the pandemic, she realized how important they are.
Now, Kiley is considering becoming a physician.
“I want to do something important,” she said.
A 2021 Pearson Global Learner Survey found 45% of 2,000 college students surveyed from around the world have been inspired by the pandemic to consider a career in health care or science. Additionally, half of the 4,000 parents surveyed report their children are more interested in health care and science careers.
Kiley is one of 29 regional high school students exploring health professions this week at the Health Sciences Academy at Winchester Medical Center, Shenandoah University and Lord Fairfax Community College. The program serves students in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page and Rappahannock counties.
Area schools cover a nominal fee for their students to attend the four-day academy. The program began in 2013 and was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
The program, which is held by Valley Health System, aims to spark interest in a variety of health professions, promote regional academic health profession programs, introduce students to WMC and immerse them in hands-on learning related to health sciences.
Valley Health, which owns and operates WMC, has more than 600 regional job openings. Lisa Zerull, the academy’s coordinator, said she’s noticed a lot of passion for the health care field from this year’s students, but she isn’t sure if that’s been influenced by the pandemic.
“To me, whatever sparks their interest, I don’t care where that spark is. I want every kid to choose a health profession,” Zerull said.
On Tuesday morning, students explored different jobs and tasks at activity stations. One station involved teaching students how to intubate a medical mannequin while also showing what intubation looks like on a set of pig lungs. Students got to touch the lungs while wearing gloves and practicing intubation.
Students could also check out a surgery station, try an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, practice inserting an intravenous tube into a medical mannequin and practice treating wounds and using tourniquets on patients in a trauma situation.
Millbrook junior Katie Zarate, 16, said she’s considering a career as a surgeon and is looking forward to touring WMC, especially the hospital’s morgue.
Katie said her respect for health care workers has grown immensely during the pandemic, noting their work on the frontline of the global health crisis.
“We get to help people, what’s not to like about it,” she said.
Central High School junior Yazaira Luna, 16, who is considering a career in physical therapy or radiology, said the pandemic inspired her interest.
“It made me realize how important the medical field is and how much people need us,” she said.
