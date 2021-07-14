MIDDLETOWN — With the adoption of a federal funds policy on Monday, Town Council is preparing to accept $1.4 million in COVID-19 relief funding.
The policy, which is required to accept the funding, says the money will be distributed in two installments. The first installment was due to the town before June 28, 2021, and the second installment one year later. Each payment will be approximately $724,000.
Although the town hasn’t finalized its plans for the money, Mayor Charles Harbaugh said he and Town Manager Rebecca Layman see the funding as “a great opportunity” to relieve the town of about $2 million in sewer plant debt. Doing this will put Middletown in a better financial position when it starts spending money on a replacement plant.
The town intends to replace the existing wastewater treatment plant on Third Street with a new one that is more efficient, easier to repair and capable of handling additional capacity. The cost is an estimated $4.8 million.
“So we’re trying to fast track that payment [on the existing plant] and pay it down,” Harbaugh said. “This benefits all taxpayers, every person in town. Because we’ll get a new sewer plant and people won’t have to pay the new sewer rates, you know, and so that’ll get us broken even on that one, and then focused on the future with the new plant that fits everybody.”
Harbaugh said the town is currently going through the permitting process for the new plant with plans to put the project out for bid later this year. Harbaugh said he would like construction on the new plant to begin later this year, though it’s possible construction won’t start until next year.
“But in the meantime, we want to pay as much down on the one that’s breaking down and build this [new plant] right for the future,” Harbaugh said.
Also at the meeting, council held the first and second readings for an ordinance to establish a Historic Overlay District over 176 parcels located in the central portion of town. Town Council members have said the ordinance does not include any design standards or regulations or use restrictions for properties.
A third and final reading of the ordinance will occur at a later Town Council meeting.
Attending the meeting at 7875 Church Street were Mayor Charles Harbaugh and council members Carolyn Aliff, Shayla Rickard, Jeff Pennington, Carole Snyder Jones, Stephanie Mitchell and Scott Fink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.