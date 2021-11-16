A clinic for children ages 5-11 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be held from 2:30-5:30 p.m. today at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School, 550 Virginia Ave., Winchester.
A clinic is also scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday at Clarke County High School, 627 Mosby Blvd., Berryville, and 2-6 p.m. Nov. 22 at Robert E. Aylor Middle School, 471 White Oak Road, near Stephens City.
The clinics are being organized by the Virginia Department of Health. There is no charge to receive a vaccine.
Other locations offering COVID vaccines for children ages 5-11 include, but are not limited, to:
• Rotz Pharmacy, 1338 Amherst St., Winchester. Must make an appointment by going to Rotz's Facebook page and looking for the link.
• Lantz Pharmacy, 5015 Main St., Stephens City. Appointment isn't needed. Hours are 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
• CVS at cvs.com and Walgreens at walgreens.com.
If you are an adult who has received your initial COVID-19 vaccine doses and are seeking a booster shot, some of the locations offering them locally include: Rotz Pharmacy (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters available on a walk-in basis; Lantz Pharmacy (Pfizer and Moderna boosters available on a walk-in basis); Valley Health's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester (Pfizer and J&J boosters available; clinic hours are noon-7 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, but it will be closed both days next week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Dec. 11 is the clinic's last day at the mall. Visit https://www.valleyhealthlink.com/vaccine to book an appointment. Walk-ins also welcome.) CVS and Walgreens offer boosters, too. All of these locations also offer COVID-19 vaccinations for those who have not received their initial doses.
More information about finding a location to receive a COVID-19 vaccination or booster can be found at VaccineFinder.org.
