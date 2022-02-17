COVID-related hospitalizations are trending down, and Valley Health has been opening its doors to perform more non-emergency procedures.
As of Thursday, Valley Health had 63 COVID-19 hospitalizations across its four Virginia hospitals and two West Virginia hospitals. Among those were 44 patients at Winchester Medical Center, six at Warren Memorial, six at Shenandoah Memorial, and five at Page Memorial.
In contrast, in mid-January there were 185 patients across the health system's six hospitals with 22 patients on ventilators.
Positivity rates for the coronavirus are also in decline, said Dr. Nicolas Restrepo, quality and patient safety officer for the local health system.
As of Wednesday, the Valley Health lab was showing an 11% positivity rate, he said, when about a week earlier it was seeing a 17% rate and in early to mid January about 30%. A positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of those who have been tested.
With the decrease in numbers, medical staff are better able to receive and care for more patients who don't have COVID, Restrepo said.
These include patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and those scheduled for complicated but non-emergency surgeries — the type of surgeries that require recovery in an inpatient hospital bed. These procedures might have been postponed during the previous month when COVID patients were taking priority.
But while local cases of the omicron variant are going down, the virus remains a serious threat for the unvaccinated, those who did not get a booster shot, and those with other health conditions, Restrepo said.
“We’re having some ongoing deaths from COVID and ongoing admissions from COVID,” he said.
The virus is a threat to the respiratory system and the body’s inflammatory process, Restrepo said.
“Overwhelmingly, they're going home,” he said of the patients he’s seen hospitalized with COVID, but not everyone.
“We continue to have people in their 40s, unvaccinated, dying from COVID," he said.
For months, now, Valley Health officials have been saying that about 85% of its COVID hospitalizations have been people who either haven’t been fully vaccinated or haven’t received their booster shot, and that percentage still holds, Restrepo said.
The remaining 15% are primarily older people or those with underlying health conditions.
Hospitals are seeing very few seriously ill patients who received the third booster vaccine.
With this winter’s omicron variant, though many patients were presenting to hospitals with milder symptoms than with the delta variant last fall, that didn’t necessarily make things easier on health-care staff.
For one thing, omicron is far more contagious, so it was infecting more people at a faster rate and driving people to area hospitals in larger groups. This threatened to overwhelm hospital resources, made it difficult for staff to find available beds for everyone, and also challenged hospital administrators to accept patients from other regional hospitals who needed care that Winchester Medical Center could provide better than smaller hospitals.
During the height of the omicron surge, Valley Health staff also noticed a lot of patients coming to the hospital with other conditions but then tested positive with COVID as a secondary issue, Restrepo said. Testing positive for COVID complicates patient treatment because they still need to be separated from other patients and staff so they won’t spread the virus to others.
Nearly two years into the pandemic and with a second major variant on the decline, Restrepo said he isn’t aware of any big insights into the virus other than to say that the community is not through the woods yet.
“It’s clearly a novel virus,” he said.
