WINCHESTER — About 15 inmates are being quarantined at the regional jail after testing positive for the coronavirus, and two staff are quarantining at home.
Clay A. Corbin, Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center superintendent, said Monday that movement at the jail has been limited to contain the spread, which was detected earlier this month. The COVID-19-positive inmates have been placed in a quarantine pod and the inmates exposed to them are in a separate pod. Inmates with court dates are appearing by video unless judges request they appear in person. Plans to resume religious services are on hold.
Corbin said the actions are in response to several inmates testing positive earlier this month. That prompted mass testing by the Lord Fairfax Health District on Dec. 10. Eighteen inmates and two staffers tested positive. Corbin said a few of the inmates who tested positive are now negative. None of the inmates or staff who tested positive had to be hospitalized.
The are about 550 inmates and 200 staff at the jail including about 150 correctional officers. The facility serves Winchester as well as Clarke, Fauquier, and Frederick counties.
Due to often cramped conditions, jails and prisons have traditionally been incubators for disease and the pandemic has hit them hard. In Virginia, COVID-19 rates at jails and prisons are four times higher than the rest of the state, according to a New York Times analysis. Between March of last year when the pandemic was declared through June of this year, 2,715 inmates have died at detention centers, jails and prisons, according to the Marshall Project, a nonprofit group focusing on criminal justice. But Corbin said there have been no deaths of inmates or staff at Northwestern from COVID.
Even before the pandemic began, Northwestern staff were preparing for an outbreak. It came about eleven months ago. Up to 155 inmates and six staff tested positive, leading to a mass relocation of inmates within the jail. Despite precautions, Corbin said COVID cases are inevitable and they’re reflective of COVID rates in the the community.
Just 52% of residents are fully vaccinated in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which comprises Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. The state rate is nearly 67% and the national percentage is about 61%. Through Sunday, 634 people — 33 in Clarke County, 172 in Frederick County and 57 in Winchester — have died in the last 20 months from COVID.
According to health officials, the new omicron variant is contributing to a record number of infections across the country.
Corbin said the jail has tried to test frequently to limit the spread. New inmates stay in a separate pod for their first 15 days at the jail to avoid potential spreads. While reluctant to have to suspend rehabilitative and recreational programs, Corbin said staff is erring on the side of caution.
“We’re uprooting the regimen of inmates, which makes it harder on inmates and staff,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we’re just trying to protect everybody.”
