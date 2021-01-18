Instead of standing trial on Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court, drive-by shooting suspect James Bailey McKeegan quarantined in a pod at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center due to a coronavirus outbreak at the jail.
The same day, Frederick and Winchester general district courts remained closed for a fourth straight day due to a staffer contracting COVID-19. And on Jan. 11 in Clarke County Circuit Court, a probation revocation case involving a defendant facing up to six years imprisonment had to be delayed because Dustin Glen Johnson was stuck in the jail without access to a lawyer. Johnson said he was willing to enter a plea by video, but Judge Alexander R. Iden postponed the case until Johnson could appear in person.
“The court has great concern that people in the jail have access to the courts despite the COVID concerns. It puts all of us in this constitutional quagmire,” Iden told Johnson. “There’s potential for you to get six years on video without a lawyer. The court simply is not willing to do that over video.”
The wheels of justice sometimes turn slowly, but the virus has made them revolve at a glacial pace. Over 100 courts in Virginia have had closures of one day or more since the pandemic was declared in March, according to Patricia G. Davis of the state Supreme Court’s Office of the Executive Secretary. Jury trials were postponed statewide on June 29, and while at least 53 circuit courts have had plans approved to resume trials, they remain postponed indefinitely in Clarke, Frederick and Winchester circuit courts. The state Supreme Court said issues that need to be addressed by the courts to resume trials include:
Allowing public viewing of all aspects of trials whether in person or on video.
A system for notifying jurors of potential COVID exposures.
A plan for maintaining social distancing.
Protocol for when people will be allowed not to wear masks such as when a witness testifies.
Ross Spicer, Frederick County commonwealth’s attorney, said delays make it harder to prosecute cases. He said witnesses have expressed fear of entering the courthouse for fear of contracting the virus. Masks are mandatory in the courthouse, but some can be seen inside not wearing them at all.
Besides being reluctant to testify, delays also make witnesses memories of crimes fade. And some victims become more reluctant to participate when a case drags on.
Spicer said there is also the potential for a defendant who isn’t incarcerated to claim they have coronavirus symptoms, forcing their case to be continued. “I’m not suggesting anyone has been untruthful, but there certainly is the potential for that,” he said.
Spicer and Marc Abrams, Winchester commonwealth’s attorney, said that since the pandemic began, staff at their offices have contracted the virus, forcing other staff to quarantine. Abrams said his office, which has nine prosecutors including Abrams, has designated one prosecutor to work from home for a week on a rotating basis. That’s so at least one prosecutor, known as the “designated survivor,” can go to court if there is an outbreak in the prosecutor’s office.
Abrams, a prosecutor since 1988, said the pandemic has created unique challenges for his office. “In the last 30 years I haven’t seen anything like it,” he said.
The delays have also been hard on defendants. Particularly those at the jail, where at least 42 inmates had been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Thursday. The outbreak has made it harder to do video appearances, which substantially increased in response to the pandemic.
“It’s wreaking havoc on the court schedules and creating delays for clients. Particularly, incarcerated clients,” said Tim Coyne, area public defender. “The biggest impact is trying to get their cases processed as quickly as possible.”
Coyne experienced the effects of the virus firsthand. In December, the public defender’s office closed for a week after he contracted the virus. His attorneys had to call in to the courts, and many cases had to be continued.
Coyne noted court and jail officials tried to be proactive. About two weeks after the pandemic was declared, about 60 inmates incarcerated on non-violent charges were released from the jail. They all were within 60 days of their release date or were at high risk of contracting the virus.
The jail’s daily population, which has averaged 635 inmates for the last five years, dropped to 504 on April 12, but it has crept back up. There were 667 inmates at the jail on Friday.
The jail has 187 employees including 152 correctional officers. About 40 employees have contracted the virus, but all but a handful have returned to work.
The jail currently has one pod for video appearances. However, jail Superintendent Clay Corbin said equipment has been ordered that will allow for video appearances in all three pods. While the state Supreme Court ruled that a defendant’s right to a speedy trial hasn’t been violated because the virus is an act of nature, Corbin said court and jail officials are trying to minimize delays.
But that may become harder soon. The Virginia Army National Guard was scheduled to test all inmates on Saturday, and Corbin said more are expected to test positive, meaning more cases will be continued. Given the cramped nature of jails, Corbin said court delays due to an outbreak were inevitable.
“It was never a question of if we were going to get it. It was a question of when,” he said. “The premise of social distancing really doesn’t exist for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.