WINCHESTER — Two sisters go on a hilarious cross-country road trip to rescue their grandmother and her beloved dog from a nursing home overrun with COVID-19 cases in “Stop & Go,” which opens the Alamo Winchester Film Club’s 14th Lost Weekend Film Festival that starts tonight and runs through Sunday at the Alamo Drafthhouse Cinema.
“Stop & Go” screens at 6:30 p.m. today.
Thirty-five films from around the world will be featured during the festival, including 17 advance screenings and seven guests with Q&As after three films.
A full schedule of selections can be found at https://drafthouse.com/winchester/show/film-clubs-the-lost-weekend. More information is also available on the Alamo Winchester Film Club’s Facebook page.
Other weekend highlights include samples by Founders Brewing Company, a pop-up shop by Blue Plate Books, a Lost Weekend Movie Party, a photo booth provided by Repeatable DJ, a special menu, and a silent auction with 50/50 raffle to benefit the local nonprofit ARE (AIDS Response Effort).
Weekend passes are available. Passes guarantee you a seat to 24 screenings for only $45. To buy a pass visit https://drafthouse.com/winchester/show/film-clubs-the-lost-weekend.
Winchester Alamo Film Club is a community of film fans that meets as often as every week at the Alamo Drafthouse to screen independent, foreign, documentary and classic films. Founded and led by Andy Gyurisin, the group has grown to over 3,300 members in seven years of screenings at the Alamo and has helped to demonstrate that independent films are in demand in the Shenandoah Valley.
The Alamo is located at 181 Kernstown Commons Boulevard.
