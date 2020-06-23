WINCHESTER — We’ve heard all about COVID for at least three months, and with good reason: here in the Shenandoah Valley, we’ve discovered over 1,700 cases of the disease, and 62 people have died from it.
We’ve seen how easily the virus spreads, and witnessed its devastating effect in an elder-care facility. We’ve stayed home, minded our hand and respiratory hygiene, stayed away from one another, and more recently begun to wear masks in public indoor spaces.
We’re being rewarded: both the case rate and the death rate have begun to drop in the Valley, though the disease is still present and could easily restart its spread if we get careless. We absolutely must stay vigilant, continuing with masking and social distancing as feasible while the local economy re-starts.
At the same time, summer is here and all the usual health concerns for this time of year remain, especially as people start to spend more time outside their homes.
Here are a few tidbits on each topic. Please refer to the CDC site (cdc.gov) for more complete information.
Sunburn
The summer solstice is not the warmest time of the year, but it is when the sun is highest in the sky and its radiation is the strongest. Take appropriate precautions, especially for children.
Avoid being outside between 11 and 3, the hours of strongest sunlight. Seek shade. Wear sunscreen with a high SPF, and re-apply it after sweating or swimming. Wear loose-fitting light-colored clothing — this will come up again later — and don’t forget a hat. (Shortly you may see your health director sporting a khaki fedora on the streets of Winchester, due to the recent reminder of a nasty sunburn on his balding pate.)
Heat injury
This goes hand in hand with sunburn, but can be deadly. When the air temperature hits the 90s (i.e. approaches body temperature) and high humidity prevents sweat from evaporating, any sort of activity risks accumulating heat that your body cannot get rid of easily. Thirst, copious sweating, extreme fatigue and/or dizziness are reasons to seek shade or air conditioning, rehydrate, and call it a day for outside activities. Loss of sweating and mental status changes are signs of heat stroke, which can be fatal and requires a 911 call, with rapid cooling while help is on its way. Avoid heat injury by being aware of the weather conditions and forecast, and by planning appropriate activity level and duration.
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Alternate water with sports drinks, and drink before you get thirsty. Stay out of direct sun as much as possible. Take frequent rest breaks. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a hat. Go out in the morning when it’s cooler, not in the mid-day. Watch out for your buddy and your neighbor.
Water safety
Water is fun, but water requires respect. Do not mix alcohol with boating or aquatics. Have a buddy, and look out for each other. If you’re boating/canoeing/kayaking, make sure there is at least one experienced person in the group. Wear a life jacket on board your boat. Don’t swim in rivers; rivers are for fishing, canoeing, and tubing. At the ocean, obey the flags on the beach; rip currents can be deadly. Check the weather forecast before you go out. See all above comments about sunburn. Oh…and see to it that your children learn how to swim. It’s a basic life skill.
Ticks
It’s a great time to enjoy our recently re-opened parks. While you do so, remember that we live in a high-risk area for Lyme disease, along with several other tick-borne illnesses. Ticks live in the forest, but also in the grass. They are best prevented by using insect repellent, wearing long pants tucked into your boots and a loose-fitting long-sleeved shirt (there it is again) and the light-colored fabric you wear to reflect the sun makes it easier to spot and remove creepy crawlers. Check each other after you return. Remove attached ticks by grasping the tick near the skin with tweezers and applying steady tension until it lets go.
Rabies
Rabies is a 100% fatal disease once symptoms start. Most rabies in this area comes from raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, and feral cats (and less often dogs). Other wild and domestic mammals can also spread it. If you are bitten, scratched, or licked by any of these, or you find a bat in your house, call your local health department right away, since the disease can be prevented with proper treatment.
Hurricanes
Tropical storms have already starting rolling ashore. Hurricanes are likely not far behind. Biggest message about hurricanes: wind is dangerous and destructive, and makes for great Weather Channel footage, but it’s high water that causes most deaths. So take it from a former Floridian…in a hurricane stay away from the seacoast. That also applies to rivers, creeks, and lakes, all of which wildly overflow as they absorb the massive amount of rainfall. If you remember that alone, you should survive the storm.
This is by no means an exhaustive list: more to follow about these and other issues later. Also, do please continue to take all measures to stop the spread of COVID. It’s still here. Many thanks, and enjoy a safe summer!
