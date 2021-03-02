While January was the deadliest month for the coronavirus locally and nationally, the actual number of area deaths was even higher than reported.
Sixty deaths were reported in January in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which encompasses Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. However, Virginia Department of Health officials say delays in determining the cause of death on death certificates mean more people died.
Delays led to an artificially high number of reported deaths in February by the department.Recorded deaths in the district increased from 245 on Feb. 1 to 342 through Sunday. Statewide, the numbers increased from 6,474 to 8,783.
However, a substantial portion of the deaths occurred in January and a small amount occurred in December statewide and locally, according to department spokeswoman Tammie Smith. She said Monday that the actual death toll for January and February is still being calculated by health department officials.
"They're still processing death certificates," she said. "There's always a lag."
Last week, 1,189 deaths were added by the department as part of an elimination of the backlog. Smith said a computer glitch exacerbated the delay.
Local deaths were among a record-high 95,000 in the U.S. in January. Through Sunday, about 2.5 million have died globally since the pandemic was declared on March 11. That includes approximately 514,000 Americans, according to the John Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
Dr. Colin M. Greene, district director, said he's hopeful the actual local death toll will be compiled soon. To ensure accuracy, epidemiologists have to be certain that someone diagnosed with the virus died from it rather than a pre-existing condition.
"Sometimes it takes time and discussion and review of records and so forth to ensure exactly what they died of," he said. "What do you do if somebody is in a nursing home in a hospice for terminal cancer and then they get COVID? Did they die from the COVID or did they die from the cancer? Sometimes it's hard to tell."
While deaths were lower last month than January, they remain high. Despite the Biden administration ramping up vaccinations, Greene noted people need to remain vigilant. He continues to urge people to regularly wear masks, socially distance and frequently wash their hands to reduce the spread of the virus.
(2) comments
No one should believe any of these reported death numbers. In the last 11 days, the State has added over 1,800 deaths to the state's total count since the beginning of the pandemic. In less than two weeks' time, that's a 25% increase over the entire previous 11+ months, and makes up 21% of the total deaths recorded for the entire pandemic. It's just not plausible.
Computer glitch my foot. They moved the goalposts, again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.