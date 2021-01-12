Virginia saw 28 new COVID-19 outbreaks Friday and the health district added two, one in a K-12 setting and one in a health-care setting.
The Virginia Department of Health website lists outbreaks at selected facilities that include nursing homes, long-term care facilities, K-12 settings and medical facilities reporting outbreak-associated COVID-19 cases and deaths. The site, tinyurl.com/ya8y8vs2, updates cases on Fridays.
The following are reporting outbreaks in progress:
- Fox Trail Senior Living in Stephens City — reported Dec. 28 with 13 cases and no deaths.
- Green Valley Commons in Frederick County — reported Dec. 28 with five cases and no deaths.
- Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury in Frederick County — reported Oct. 29 with 42 (up two) cases and six deaths (up one).
- Commonwealth Senior Living in Berryville — reported Dec. 7 with 36 cases and no deaths.
- Skyview Springs Nursing Home in Page County — reported Oct. 23 with 28 cases (up eight) and fewer than six deaths.
- Greenfield of Woodstock — reported Dec. 17 with 30 cases (up two) and no deaths.
- Greenfield Reflections of Woodstock — reported Dec. 1 with 37 cases and fewer than six deaths.
- Life Care Center of New Market —reported Dec. 29 with 20 cases and no deaths.
- Skyline Terrace Nursing Home — reported Dec. 28 with 33 cases and no deaths.
- Lynn Care Center in Warren County — reported Dec. 10 with 15 cases (up five) and zero deaths.
- Evergreen Health and Rehab in Winchester — reported Nov. 16 with 145 cases (up five) and nine deaths (up four).
Dr. Colin Greene, health director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, confirmed on Friday that outbreaks are also in progress at Shenandoah Senior Living, Winchester Medical Center, Shenandoah Community Residences and the Virginia Department of Transportation office in Stephens City.
