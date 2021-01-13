WINCHESTER — The Frederick County and Winchester general district courts are closed through today due to the coronavirus.
Winchester Sheriff Les Taylor, whose office oversees security at the Joint Judicial Center at 5 N. Kent St., said on Tuesday that one court staffer was infected with COVID-19, but the employee did not work in the courtrooms. The courts, which employ about a dozen people, were closed on Monday. A sign on Tuesday at the courthouse said the courts would reopen Thursday.
General district courts in Virginia decide civil cases involving lawsuits of up to $25,000. They also decide criminal misdemeanor cases and hold preliminary hearings in felony cases. Traffic cases are also decided by the courts.
But when it happens in a CVS, they stay open and the close contacts keep working!
