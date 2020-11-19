WINCHESTER — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the Frederick County Department of Social Services (DSS) and the people it serves.
Because of the recent uptick in coronavirus cases, the department will start limiting the number of people allowed into its offices in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St., department Director Tamara Green said Tuesday at a DSS board meeting.
“We want to make sure we are staying vigilant about our efforts to make sure everyone is safe,” Green said. “So we continue to practice social distancing and try to use technology as much as possible to avoid gathering.”
So far, the department has not had any outbreaks, said Green, noting that staff members are required to do daily health checks.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” she said.
But Adult Protective Services [APS] Supervisor Susan Hockensmith said COVID “continues to wreak havoc in terms of our daily operations.” She said issues that used to be easy to address, such as finding a nursing home placement for an elderly client, have become a challenge as COVID outbreaks force DSS to rule out affected facilities as a housing option. As a result, the department has needed to “get creative with placements” and relocate some adults outside of the Winchester-Frederick County area, Hockensmith said. One woman was placed in a facility 3½ hours from Winchester because she required specialized care.
She also noted that because community senior centers are currently shuttered, the usual infrastructure for people to notice and report elder abuse isn’t there.
Melanie Trabosh and Diana Williams, family services supervisors, told the board that there has been a slight increase in the number of children being referred to Child Protective Services. In October, there were 13 investigations and 48 family assessments, up from nine investigations and 34 family assessments in July.
Trabosh attributed the increase, in part, to school being back in session and school officials reporting concerns. But she said there has been no surge in cases.
Even with the pandemic, Social Services workers are still able to visit homes by wearing Personal Protective Equipment and contacting children through virtual sessions, she said.
