Another year, and another former James Madison star has become the prized necessity for an NFL club.
On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys selected Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci in the seventh round with pick No. 231 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
“I’m proud for Ben and happy for him,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti told the Daily News-Record shortly after DiNucci was chosen. “It’s well deserved, and I think it’s a really good match for him going down to Dallas with [coach] Mike McCarthy, who is a western Pennsylvania guy. He knows Ben. He knows Ben’s background. He has a good reputation for developing quarterbacks.”
Also on Saturday, four other JMU players told the DN-R they had been signed to undrafted free agent contracts — defensive end Ron'Dell Carter (Dallas), tight end Dylan Stapleton (Houston Texans), defensive end John Daka (Baltimore Ravens) and wide receiver Brandon Polk (Los Angeles Rams).
DiNucci, the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year this past fall, is the second JMU alum to be chosen during the NFL Draft in as many years. Last April, cornerback Jimmy Moreland was picked by the Washington Redskins in the seventh round.
It’s the first time since 1999 (Tony Booth by the Carolina) and 2000 (Curtis Keaton by the Cincinnati Bengals) that the Dukes have produced draft picks in consecutive years.
DiNucci is the second quarterback ever to be drafted from Madison, joining Mike Cawley who was a sixth-round selection of the Indianapolis Colts in 1996.
“Just to go out there and show what I can do is all I can ask for,” DiNucci said to the DN-R leading into the draft, “and I’m going to hit the ground running with whatever team that is with and I’ll be excited as heck.”
After transferring from Pittsburgh, DiNucci spent his final two seasons with the Dukes and led the squad to an FCS championship game appearance as a senior. During his JMU career, he completed 70 percent of his throws for 5,716 yards. He rushed 1,002 yards and accounted for 61 total touchdowns (45 passing and 16 rushing) compared to throwing only 18 interceptions.
“He’s a pretty accurate passer and he spreads the wealth,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., said of DiNucci during the telecast of the NFL Draft. “He’s got real good vision in the pocket. He sees the field. He’s one of those overachieving quarterbacks that you wouldn’t bet against. ... He’s a guy that came out of a program that knows how to win football games. James Madison, a power at that [FCS] level, and he was a heck of a quarterback for that football team.”
Earlier this week, DiNucci said he had heard from some teams had him graded as a sixth- or seventh-round selection with the worst-possible scenario being he signs immediately after the draft as a free agent.
The level of interest for DiNucci started rising over the last month. In the pre-draft process, he spoke with 15 teams and met virtually with six or seven.
DiNucci is the 16th player ever to be drafted from JMU.
He was the fifth FCS player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the second from the CAA after Rhode Island’s Isaiah Coulter, who was selected in the fifth round by the Houston Texans.
Though they weren't among the 255 players selected in the draft, the four Dukes who had to wait until after the three-day event's conclusion are excited to get their professional shot.
“Words really can’t explain it, so I’m speechless right now,” Carter said, “just because at the last minute Dallas called and told me that they wanted me, so it was a no-brainer.”
All four were All-Colonial Athletic Association choices in 2019.
Carter was the CAA Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American as a senior, and Daka led the FCS in sacks (16.5) and tackles for loss (28) on the same defensive front. Polk was the second player in school history to register a 1,000-yard receiving campaign, and Stapleton, a Division II transfer, capped his college career by earning second-team all-conference honors.
“The Texans told me earlier in the week that they had three seventh-round picks, so they were saying it’d possibly be a draft pick,” Stapleton said, “but you never know with the draft and how things pan out. But later on in the seventh round, my agent called me and said, ‘Houston wants to do this thing,’ so it was great. The tight end coach called me, and it was a done deal from there.
“… But it was probably the longest day of my life. There were a lot of ups and downs, but when I got that call, everything settled down, my shoulders relaxed and it was a blessing.”
Only six FCS products were drafted, and there’s a reason for the lack of selections from the subdivision, according to Daka, who pointed out most pro days around the country were canceled due to COVID-19.
The Dukes’ pro day, originally scheduled for March 19, was scrapped.
“You saw this year they went with a lot of Combine guys and bigger-school guys with the cleaner evaluations,” Daka said. “There were question marks with FCS guys that they would’ve like to see in person to compare it, so it hurt, but you can’t dwell on it because you still have that opportunity and we all still have that opportunity.
“So I would say if anything I feel motivated. … I just feel like I have something to prove now, in a sense. I’ve always played with a chip, but the chip got bigger now.”
And Daka at least will try to prove he belongs in the NFL at a familiar venue. The Upper Marlboro, Md., native helped Wise High School win a state title at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Ravens, by notching a pair of sacks in the game.
Daka finished fourth in JMU history with 27.5 sacks.
“JMU gave me the chances I needed in order to reach the level where I could get this opportunity,” he said. “It took me from a boy to man and allowed me to be mature enough to see what I wanted and it was this opportunity.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for me and I know my family is so proud, but I’m also just ready to get to work.”
Carter, who spent three seasons with the Dukes after transferring from Rutgers, said his NFL dream might not have happened if it wasn’t for his time in Harrisonburg. He was a captain for Madison in each of the past two seasons.
“But now I’m ready to be a Cowboy,” he said. “They’re getting a championship-caliber player and a guy that’s ready to go, and a guy that’ll get to the quarterback, so I’m ready for it.”
