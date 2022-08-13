WINCHESTER — You’ve heard it in every police procedural ever shown on television. It begins with, “You have the right to remain silent,” and goes on to say:
”You have a right to an attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, one will be appointed for you.”
Ninety-nine percent of the time, at least in the Shenandoah Valley, that attorney will be Tim Coyne or a member of his staff.
For 18 years, Coyne has been the chief public defender for Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties.
But that’s about to change.
Starting Sept. 10, Coyne will assume a new role as deputy executive director of the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission in Richmond, a state agency that oversees all of the commonwealth’s 28 public defender offices, two satellite offices and private attorneys that are appointed by a judge to represent a criminal defendant who can’t afford a lawyer.
“It’s a promotion,” Coyne said during an interview at his office at 100 N. Loudoun St. “It seemed like a good opportunity to make an impact on the state level.”
‘It’s important work’
In 2004, Coyne was 43 years old, in his 13th year as a private defense attorney and a partner in the Winchester law firm Fowler, Griffin, Coyne, Coyne, and Patton.
On July 1 of that year, he walked away from his successful private practice to become the second chief public defender the Shenandoah Valley has ever had. He succeeded William Crane, who retired after 17 years on the job.
Coyne was asked at the time why he would walk away from a potentially lucrative income to become a state employee working 50 to 60 hours a week.
“Because it’s a vital part of the criminal justice system,” Coyne told The Winchester Star in June 2004. “Everyone’s entitled to be represented.”
Eighteen years later, The Star asked him the same question. His answer did not change.
“Because it’s important work and I believe in it,” the now 61-year-old Coyne said. “Doing this kind of work is a natural fit for me in terms of trying to help people even if they’ve done wrong, even if they’ve committed a crime.”
Even when he was in private practice, Coyne was committed to making sure every criminal defendant had fair representation in court regardless of their ability to pay him.
“I did court-appointed work as well as retained work when I was in private practice,” he said.
No one gets rich being a court-appointed attorney. Virginia currently limits payments to appointed lawyers to $120 for a misdemeanor case and $445 for most felonies.
“Virginia has one of the lowest rates for court-appointed attorneys in the country,” Coyne said.
Coyne’s guiding principle during his entire 31-year law career has been that all defendants — not just ones with money — are entitled to a fair trial with high-quality representation.
“Everyone is entitled to a defense,” he said. “Even if they’re guilty, we put the crime in context and explain it to a prosecutor, a judge, a jury .... to try and get the best outcome we can.”
Coyne’s commitment to justice is also the mantra of his entire office.
“We’re client-centered,” he said. “We work hard in every single case to try to get the best outcome for the client.”
A heavy workload
When Coyne became public defender for the Shenandoah Valley, his office’s five full-time and three part-time attorneys handled about 4,380 cases a year. In 2004, that was the highest caseload of any public defender’s office in the state.
Coyne didn’t have current caseload data, but he did say his office represents defendants in more than half of the criminal cases in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties.
According to data from the Supreme Court of Virginia, the circuit courts in those six localities handled a total of 10,971 criminal cases last year. Roughly translated, that means Coyne’s office was involved in more than 5,486 circuit court cases in 2021.
Coyne said his office’s caseload ebbs and flows, but at the moment it’s down a bit from previous years.
“But the amount of work that goes into cases has increased,” he said. “Body-worn cameras and surveillance videos and all that, those are really time-consuming to review.”
Coyne said increased awareness of mental health and substance abuse issues has also increased his office’s workload. Rather than just trying to keep their clients out of jail, public defenders these days also advocate for treatment so their clients can address the core issues that led to them getting in trouble with the law.
“We put in enormous amounts of time and effort before we ever show up in the courtroom,” Coyne said. “I’m in here on weekends a lot.”
Due to the heavy workload, Coyne’s staff has grown to include 13 attorneys and eight support personnel working in Winchester and at a satellite office in Front Royal.
‘A better life’
Coyne has a lot to be proud of, and the creation of the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Court in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County is at the top of the list.
“That’s one of the things I was really glad I was able to get accomplished, to be a part of,” he said.
Drug Court began in 2016 as an alternative to incarceration. Select defendants charged with drug-related offenses are given the opportunity to avoid jail if they follow strict criteria designed to help them overcome addiction.
“It can give them the opportunity to get on their feet and get a better life,” said Coyne, who also helped set up a drug court in Page County and has been working to expand the program to Warren and Shenandoah counties.
“I think it’s been a tremendous thing for the court system,” he said. “It gives judges another alternative in terms of how to treat and deal with folks who are suffering from the disease of addiction. ... It’s a better outcome so they don’t come back through the system again.”
Drug Court has been so beneficial, it led to the recent creation of a similar mental health/behavioral modification program in Winchester and Frederick County general district courts.
“It just started a few months ago,” Coyne said. “It operates on a similar model but focuses on serious mental illness as the primary diagnosis for somebody who has committed an offense and found themself in the criminal justice system. ... I’m glad we were able to do that.”
‘Something new’
Many adults in their early 60s are looking forward to retirement, but not Coyne. He’s heading to another city to begin a new adventure.
“I still have some years left in me,” he said with a laugh. “I wasn’t going to quit anytime soon anyway, so at this time in my life, it was a good opportunity to make the move.”
Coyne’s wife, Beth Coyne, is an attorney who works exclusively with local departments of Social Services. She will continue to live with her husband in Winchester, but Tim Coyne will be spending most of his weekdays in Richmond.
“I’m going to get an apartment down there through the week and come back on weekends,” he said. “Otherwise it would be a heck of a commute every day.”
Currently, Coyne juggles administrative duties in the Public Defender’s Office with attorney duties in the courts. Starting Sept. 10, he’ll be spending almost all of his time in what he described as “a brand new world.”
“It won’t be court work,” he said. “It’ll be a lot of in-office, but there’s also work with the General Assembly getting our budget approved, working at the state level on a lot of different issues, a lot of meetings. The [Virginia Indigent Defense] Commission has representatives on a number of different state boards and commissions, so there will be a good bit of that.”
Coyne admitted he’ll miss arguing cases in court, but probably just a little.
“I’ve been doing it a long time, but at this point, I think this is more of an opportunity to help and make an impact on a larger scale,” he said. “I will miss the clients and the courtroom work, but there comes a point when you just have to put that down and move on. ... You’ve got to be open to learning new things, and there’s always something new out there.”
