WINCHESTER — A driver was killed in a crash early Saturday evening on the opening night of the 2022 season at Winchester Speedway.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office, which investigated the crash, identified the victim as James Richard Billmeyer of Baker, West Virginia. Information released Sunday afternoon by the Sheriff's Office described the crash as a "freak accident and that all of the required safety equipment had been used but due to the force of the accident and rollover, the driver did not survive."
Online condolences posted over the weekend from members of the racing community described Billmeyer, 48, as a U-CAR (U Can Afford Racing) driver. U-CAR is a division of short track racing for new and experienced drivers in a wide age range, online information indicates. Vehicles utilize a standard production front-wheel drive car and chassis powered by a stock 4-cylinder engine, outfitted with racing safety equipment.
"Greg Gunter along with all of the Officials and Staff here at the Winchester Speedway would like to send our most heartfelt condolences to the Family and Friends of Jimmy Billmeyer," stated a Sunday morning post on Winchester Speedway's Facebook page. "Please keep everyone [of] them and everyone involved in your prayers."
Established in 1936, Winchester Speedway is a ⅜-mile dirt track located on Airport Road in Frederick County, according to Winchester Speedway's website. Gunter purchased the track in 2009. Since its establishment 86 years ago, there have been two recorded driver deaths at Winchester Speedway, not including Saturday's fatality.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the race track just before 6 p.m. for a report of a crash. Emergency Medical Services units on the scene said the driver was deceased.
Witnesses told authorities that Billmeyer and another driver were "side by side in a straight stretch when the victim's vehicle suddenly jerked towards the outside of the track, colliding with another driver. The impact then sent the victim into the outside of the track where his impact with the wall caused him to bounce back into the path of another driver. The impact with that vehicle caused the victim's vehicle to go into a barrel roll. The victim's car then came to rest on the inside wall in that turn on its rooftop. Emergency personnel did all they could to render aid to Mr. Billmeyer but it appears his death was immediate."
No further information was available.
A call to Gunter on Sunday afternoon was not immediately returned.
