A Clarke County Sheriff's Office deputy stretches yellow police tape at the scene of a wreck on U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) at Katharbrine Lane in White Post on Monday afternoon. The crash between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer closed U.S. 340 between Va. 277 (Fairfax Pike) at Double Tollgate and U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) at Waterloo, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The crash occurred around 12:15 p.m., and both vehicles were reported to be on fire, an alert from Clarke County emergency communications indicated. The road remained closed as of early Monday evening. Virginia State Police investigated the crash but had not released any information about the incident as of early Monday evening.