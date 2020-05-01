Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Thursday on Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) in Frederick County, 15 feet west of Tulane Drive, according to state police.
Krista L. Baldivia, 32, of Winchester, died at the scene as a result of her injuries, Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a news release. She was a passenger in a 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix that was traveling west on Millwood Pike when the driver attempted an illegal left turn, crossed a double solid yellow center line, and collided with an eastbound 2002 GMC Sierra 3500. She was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Pontiac, Tony A. Heishman, 32, of Winchester, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center, Coffey said. Heishman was wearing a seat belt.
A second passenger in the Pontiac, Alonzo Wilds Sr., 65, of Winchester, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center. Wilds later died from his injuries, Coffey said. He was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the GMC, a 20-year-old male of Broadway, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.
Charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.
State police were assisted by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and VDOT.
