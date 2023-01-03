WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office reportedly seized nearly a pound of drugs from a vehicle involved in a Tuesday morning traffic accident.
According to a media release from Lt. Warren Gosnell, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, Shaquille O'Mar Webb, 28, of Cumberland, Virginia, was taken into custody and charged with numerous felonies and misdemeanors following the two-vehicle crash shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday on Bloomery Pike (Va. 127) in northern Frederick County.
The release states that Webb was driving a 2013 Chevy Sonic that reportedly crossed over a double yellow line and collided with a 2015 Dodge Ram occupied by a couple from West Virginia. The Chevy came to rest on its side, and Webb had to be extricated from the car by personnel from the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department.
The media release did not contain information about any injuries that may have been suffered by the occupants of the two vehicles.
While interviewing the three people involved in the crash, Deputy A. Stump reported that Webb was incoherent and unable to answer questions. The release states Webb was not carrying any form of identification but had $790 in cash on his person.
Deputy T. Cram searched the Chevy for something that could identify Webb. During the search, the release states, Cram recovered 13 ounces of powder cocaine, crack cocaine and an as-yet-unidentified substance with a total estimated street value of $26,000.
Since Webb was believed to be under the influence of marijuana, deputies took him into custody and obtained a warrant to draw his blood, the release states. As of Tuesday evening, he was under medical observation at Winchester Medical Center and awaiting transfer to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester. A magistrate has ordered him to be held without bond pending a hearing in Frederick County General District Court.
Webb is charged with two counts of felony possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute, driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, driving without insurance and two traffic infractions.
"This individual was traveling through our area, apparently under the influence, while also transporting a significant amount of drugs," Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in the release. "I think we are lucky he didn't hurt or kill anyone in Frederick County with either of these activities."
